Berserk to continue despite death of legendary creator Kentaro Miura

The passing of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura left dual devastation. Not only had the world of manga (and the world at large) lost one of it's true 'auteurs', his magnum opus was left unfinished.

A true dark fantasy, Berserk tells the story of Guts - The Black Swordsman - in ultra-violent fashion. It's not without its tender moments, but the tale mainly deals in brutal conflict between gruesome characters.

The physical stakes are high, with limbs being torn up in near-enough every panel - but the emotional stakes are often higher. If you can believe it.

Starting in 1989 and decades in the making, the continuation and eventual conclusion of Berserk would've drawn a line under the franchise - and a chapter in pop culture history. With Miura's death it was assumed that the tale of Guts was over, with fans left to draw their own conclusions and headcanon.

However, there is one last twist for Berserk, Guts and Miura. It's not over yet.

Berserk's production team - Studio Gaga - have released a number of statements that confirm the continuation of the current series of Berserk, despite Miura's death. Overseen by Miura's colleagues and friends, this future for the franchise is quite possibly the best-case scenario.

Berserk's team will use notes and sketched plans by Miura to forge future chapters of the manga. "We believe that this policy, although imperfect, is the best way to deliver the Berserk that Mr. Miura envisioned to everyone as faithfully as possible," said Miura's old team.

The full statements have been translated by Kotaku here.

On the Berserk subreddit, fans are happy with this news.

"Tears in my eyes," said one.

"Whatever happens please be nice to the team picking it up. They are taking on a huge challenge. Massive respect," offered another.



For Guts, the struggle will continue under new authors - but guided by the strong memory of the man who made it all possible.

