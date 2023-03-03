Billie Eilish deleted all social media apps because the internet is 'stinky'

Billie Eilish has announced that she’s deleted all of her social media apps on her phone, despite having 110 million followers on Instagram.

Her reason? Because the internet is 'stinky'.

The singer spoke about her social media habits during an interview on the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend.

“I don’t look at it anymore,” she said. “I deleted it all off my phone, which is such a huge deal for me. Cause dude, you didn’t have the internet to grow up with.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The 21-year-old added: “For me, it was such a big part of… not my childhood, I wasn’t an iPad baby, thank god. But I feel like I grew up in the perfect time of the internet, that it wasn’t so internet-y, I had such a childhood, and I was doing stuff all the time.”

Eilish opened up about her attitude towards social media Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Eilish went on to say: “And then when I became a pre-teen, there were iPhones, and as I got a little older, there was all of what has become, but being a pre-teen and a teenager on the internet, those were my people, I was one of them.”

The singer also went on to speak about her attitude towards her own image on the internet, describing it as “stinky”.

Billie Eilish & FINNEAS | Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend www.youtube.com

“I’m a person who goes on the internet… And to change nothing about the person I am or the life that I live, and to just keep doing what I do over the years, and slowly the videos that I’m watching and the things that I see on the internet are about me. ‘Eww, stinky.’ I don’t like that,” she said.

“That’s the other thing that freaks me out about the internet is how gullible it makes you. Anything I read on the internet, I believe. Me. I know for a fact that’s stupid, and I shouldn’t do that because I have proof it’s not all true; almost none of it’s true.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.