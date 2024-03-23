Celebs and fans congratulate Cameron Diaz on second baby with Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz secretly announced on Instagram a second child with Benji Madden and celebrities and fans alike have taken to the social media platform to congratulate them both.

It was jointly posted by Cameron and Kenji in the early hours of the morning GMT on March 23 of the birth of their first son, Cardinal.

The caption from Benji said: "He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kid's safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures - but he's really cute."

And fans have been commenting their congratulations on the post.

Katy Perry said: "Another earth angel."

Lionel Richie commented with a love heart.

User Bananza1982 said: "Does he know his mother is an icon??? Congrats!"

Instagrammer Lizhemmings said: "Congratulations. Wonderful news. Thanks for sharing."

Anahlijazhmin said: "Big congrats on your new baby boy! Beautiful to hear your family grow along Cameron and Raddix. Love from Michigan."

Benji's brothers, Joel and Josh, also sent their congratulations.

Cameron and Benji met in 2014 and got married a year later; they already have a four-year-old daughter named Raddix.

Cameron took a hiatus from filming in 2014 but returned in 2022, starring alongside Jamie Foxx in action comedy Back in Action which released on Netflix.

In March 2024, it's reported Cameron is understood to be in talks to star in Outcome alongside Keanu Reeves, which is an Apple Original Film, with filming for it reportedly underway.

Some of Cameron's most popular work includes films such as The Holiday, There's Something About Mary and Charlie's Angels.

