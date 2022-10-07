After months of anticipation, Chris Pratt’s accent in the new animated Super Mario film has been revealed and… it’s pretty much just his normal voice.

Mario has arguably the most famous Italian accent in popular culture, and after Pratt’s casting was announced last year fans were intrigued to see what he’d bring to the role.

Pratt has been hyping up his vocal performance for a while now. He recently told Variety that his Mario voice is “unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before”.

Well, he’s not wrong.

He also previously said: “I worked really closely with the directors, and trying out a few things, and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear.”

Fans are finding that hard to believe after hearing his voice in the clip for the first time.

Ever since the trailer arrived late on Thursday (October 6), people have been pointing out that the voice is basically just Pratt’s own voice.

They are however impressed by the visuals of the upcoming movie, which also stars Jack Black and Charlie Day as Bowser and Luigi respectively.

One wrote: “Who would have thought that chris pratt's big secret voice in the mario movie would be his normal speaking voice.”

Another said: “Chris Pratt saying he worked so hard on the Mario voice only for it to sound like Chris Pratt is the funniest thing.”

One more added: “I think if we get angry enough we can force chris pratt to re-record all of his lines with an exaggerated italian accent.”

Last year, Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri called Pratt’s Mario voice “phenomenal” in an interview with TooFab, saying he “can’t wait for people to hear it”.

Meldandri went on to address some complaints about Pratt – a non-Italian actor – voicing the Italian plumber.

The CEO said that as an Italian-American he understands the concern and pointed instead to the casting of Luigi as their “nod” to the characters’ Italian heritage.

“You know, I understand the comments,” he said. “Charlie Day, who’s playing Luigi, actually comes from Italian heritage. Yeah, so that’s our nod.”

