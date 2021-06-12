‘Explosive diarrhoea’ outbreak shuts down ‘Slip ‘N Slide’ gameshow

Production on an upcoming NBC competition series has been halted indefinitely when around 40 members of the team working on the programme fell ill with what has been described as “awful explosive diarrhoea”.

According to a press release for the show, Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide was due to premiere on 8th August, and takes inspiration from the popular outdoor slide “and transforms it into a real-life water park full of gigantic slippery rides with the chance to take home a big cash prize”.

However, it sounds like things got a little slippery with something else entirely after a source told The Wrap that people were “collapsing” on set in California and were being “forced to run into port-o-potties”.

Meanwhile, a studio representative told the outlet that “the health and safety of everyone on set is our number one priority”.

“So out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide at the current location.”

Twitter immediately saw the funny side, with many users losing their s**t:

Well, it truly gives the term ‘a s**t show’ a whole new meaning…