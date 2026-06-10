Russell T Davies has announced his departure from Doctor Who, as the BBC confirms the cancellation of the long-running sci-fi show’s 2026 Christmas special. The award-winning screenwriter, known for reviving the hit series in 2005, stated its future is "unpredictable and new" and he is "excited to see what comes next."

Davies’s revelation coincides with the BBC scrapping the festive episode for the second consecutive year. This special was slated to be penned by Davies and produced by Bad Wolf, intended to follow last May’s series finale where Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor was set to regenerate into Billie Piper, who previously played companion Rose.

On social media, Davies shared a Tardis drawing, informing followers of a "big new future" for Doctor Who, including the BBC putting it out for "competitive tender."

He wrote: "There won’t be a Christmas Special – we only cooked that up to guarantee a future when no one knew what would happen, but now we do know, there’s no need for it. You’ll have to wait a bit longer for new Doctor Who… but you’ll be waiting for MORE Doctor Who than a one-off. So it’s worth it!"

Addressing speculation, Davies added: "For the record: There was no script, I never wrote it, and no actor was ever approached to play the next Doctor." He reiterated his excitement, musing on potential changes: "Will they keep the theme tune? Will they lose the blue box? Will they bring back the Drahvin?! It’s all up for grabs, which is so Doctor Who – exciting and unpredictable and new! Here comes the future."

In a statement, the BBC confirmed the decision: "After careful consideration the BBC, Russell T Davies and Bad Wolf have collectively decided not to go ahead with the previously announced Doctor Who Christmas episode." The corporation acknowledged fan disappointment but stressed it was "to set the show up for future series," adding it was an investment in the "long-term future of the show which ensures that when the Tardis lands once more, it does so in all its glory."

A Doctor Who animation series for CBeebies is also in production.

First launched in 1963, Doctor Who follows an eccentric Time Lord travelling in a spaceship disguised as a 1960s British police box. The original series, featuring actors like Tom Baker, was cancelled in 1989 before Davies spearheaded its 2005 revival. Since then, the Doctor has been portrayed by stars including Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Jodie Whittaker.