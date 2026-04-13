How Euphoria season three pays tribute to its late stars

The highly anticipated return of HBO’s hit drama Euphoria has finally arrived, featuring poignant tributes to two of its late stars, Eric Dane and Angus Cloud. The popular series, which centres on a teenage drug addict’s struggle for sobriety, made its comeback for a third season after a four-year hiatus, reportedly due to extensive rewrites, production delays, and other undisclosed challenges.

Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney, all of whom have ascended to Hollywood stardom since the show last aired, have reprised their roles for the latest instalment. This new season is set five years after the dramatic events of the second series.

The opening episode of season three included heartfelt tributes to Dane, who portrayed the conflicted antagonist Cal Jacobs, and Cloud, known for his role as drug dealer Fezco O’Neill.

Grey’s Anatomy star Dane, 53, reportedly died earlier this year, less than three years after revealing his diagnosis with the progressive neurodegenerative disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Cloud tragically passed away at the age of 25 in 2023 following an accidental overdose. Following his death, co-star Zendaya paid tribute, stating that "words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty" of the actor. A third tribute was also extended to Kevin Turen, an executive producer on the acclaimed show. The episode concluded with a black screen displaying an "In Memoriam" message, honouring Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, and Kevin Turen.

Eric Dane Cover Media / VideoElephant

The new series plunges viewers back into the lives of its complex characters. Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassie Howard, is revealed to have embarked on a career as a cam-girl – streaming live, often erotic, video content online for money – and is set to marry her boyfriend Nate, played by Elordi. Meanwhile, Zendaya’s character, Rue Bennett, continues to navigate perilous situations, including encounters with drug kingpins and threats of violence. In the previous season, Rue famously lost $10,000 worth of supply from drug lord Laurie, portrayed by Martha Kelly.

Since its debut in 2019, Euphoria has served as a launchpad for its cast. Zendaya has since starred in films such as Challengers and The Drama, alongside her roles in the Spider-Man and Dune franchises.

Elordi’s career has soared with appearances in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, the latter earning him an Oscar nomination. Sweeney recently featured in the 2025 psychological thriller The Housemaid, an adaptation of Freida McFadden’s popular novel, which grossed £22.6 million at the UK and Ireland box office and is slated for a sequel.

Euphoria, created, written, directed, and executive produced by Sam Levinson, is available to watch on Sky and HBO Max in the UK.