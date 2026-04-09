The first reviews for Euphoria season 3 are in - and people aren't convinced

It's been four years since we last got a season of Euphoria, and now, the show's predicted conclusion is just days away.

Euphoria season 3 is set to premiere on 11 April 2026, perfectly timed so that we can flick between Coachella (with the show's composer Labrinth on the lineup), and our favourite high school drama.

We've already had several trailers that have given us a sneak peek into what's to come, including a time jump, and some rather unexpected plot twists.

Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), who is now an online model, and Nate (Jacob Elordi) have finally tied the knot, while Jules (Hunter Schafer) has opted for life as a sugar baby.

Meanwhile, Maddy (Alexa Demie) is managing Cassie's new venture, and Rue (Zendaya)... well, nothing has changed there.

Zendaya has already hinted that this will likely be the last season of the show (and let's face it, we don't want to wait until 2030 for another, either), so we've got high hopes.

Feeling curious? The first critics reviews are in, and it's safe to say it's a rather mixed bag. Admittedly, I predicted at the tail-end of 2025 that Euphoria's popularity would come crashing down this season - and it looks like it could be heading that way.

It's currently got 50 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes' critics score - where seasons one and two landed at 80 per cent and 78 per cent respectively - and is HBO's lowest-ever rated show on the platform.

BBC Culture gave the season two stars, noting that "its many talented stars have much better things to do", while The Daily Mail branded it an "unhinged disaster".

HBO

Meanwhile, New York Post's Lauren Samer called the five-year time jump, 'Breaking Bad meets Looney Tunes.'

One person who appears to disagree, however, is The Independent's Nick Hilton, who gave it a generous four out of five stars.

"Euphoria, set in a tortured frontier, amid the gold rush of the attention economy, is a clear-eyed, unflattering portrait of modern America: the good, the bad, and the ugly", he writes.

Unfortunately, others aren't so favourable.

Mashable also branded the show "gross", and IGN branded the first three episodes a "stark disappointment".

At least 2026 is being consistent, if anything.

Why not read...

Zendaya comments on future of Euphoria after Season 3

Labrinth blasts Euphoria and the industry in cryptic post

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter