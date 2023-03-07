12 of the funniest reactions from Eurovision fans attempting to get tickets

With Liverpool hosting the Eurovision song contest this year, fans of the event are able to secure tickets as they go on sale today (7 March).

In 2022, the Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra won the competition with their song titled 'Stefania' amid a backdrop of war in the country. The UK’s Sam Ryder came second with his track 'Space Man'.

But, with Ukraine not in a position to host the awards this year, the UK has agreed to host the awards on the country’s behalf, with Liverpool selected as the city where it will take place on 13 May.

Tickets are being sold via Ticketmaster at 12pm today, but the site recently came under fire after its sale of Taylor Swift tickets was labelled a “debacle” by fans after a bot attack made the site crash.

Fans of Eurovision have been on tenterhooks waiting for tickets to be released and many have expressed their excitement, nerves and stress on social media.

One fan tweeted: “So stressed I can't even spell Eurovision correctly.”





Another wrote: “happy eurovision tickets day to all others preparing to go to war with europe.”





Someone else said: “I’m nearly at job interview level of nervousness for #Eurovision tickets.”









“I’ve had anxiety dreams all night about trying to get Eurovision tickets today. I need to go,” one fan tweeted.





Someone else wrote: “Please tell me I’m not the only person who has done nothing productive at work due to impending Eurovision ticket sales.”





