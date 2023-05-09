You can now get paid to watch every Fast & Furious film

Fans of the Fast & Furious series will be excited to learn of an opportunity where you can get paid to watch the entire franchise.

That's right, the company FinanceBuzz wants to pay $1,000 to take on the temporary role "Fast & Furious claims adjuster.”

This means the person chosen for the job will be required to watch all of the films from the main franchise, as well as the newest Fast X that's set to be released on May 19.

But you're not just watching the street racing action films purely for your entertainment, as the job of the claims adjuster requires them to take note of all instances of car damage.

The types of cars involved and the total number of such incidents in each individual film should also be highlighted too.

This is so FinanceBuzz can use the data, to "estimate the insurance impact of the franchise’s reckless driving."

“We need help taking inventory of the accidents in the movies,” the company said in their advert.

"We’re also curious if the number of wrecks in these moves has increased or decreased over the franchise’s history. That’s where you come in."

With over 20 hours to watch, the Fast & Furious Claims Adjuster will be paid $1,000, as well as $100 to cover the cost of any streaming fees, movie tickets, and snacks too.

In order to be eligible for the role, applicants need to be able to rent or stream movies from their home and be able to watch Fast X in a theatre.

You must be 18+ years old and based in the U.S. to apply.

If this role revs your engine, then to apply simply fill out the form on the FinanceBuzz website by May 19, 2023, at 11:59 Eastern.

Fast X is set be released in cinemas on May 19.

