Fast and Furious fans are just realising this hilarious scene was improvised

A scene from Fast and Furious 6 is going viral as many fans didn't realise one of the major funny moments from the film was completely improvised.

Those who remember the barbecue scene with Ludacris, will undoubtably remember The Rock's line: "You better hide that big a** forehead".

But as it turns out, it wasn't in the script at all, and caused Ludacris to spit his drink out with laughter.

Thankfully, the clip ended up being so funny that they kept it in the film.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters