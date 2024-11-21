Eight horror movie sequels you need to watch in 2025

Horror movie fanatics, listen up!

The new year is on the horizon and this means we will soon be treated to a bunch of new movies that will keep you up at night.

Check out indy100's pick of the best terrifying sequels below.

28 Years Later

Danny Boyle is back behind the camera to direct 28 Years Later, the third instalment in the zombie franchise. The post-apocalyptic horror film stars Cillian Murphy, who reprises his role from 28 Days Later.

Fans will have to wait until the summer to find out what’s in store, however we do know that the film will see the return of the Rage Virus and a group of survivors who must try to outrun those who have been infected.

Release date: June 20, 2025

M3GAN 2.0

She's back! The highly anticipated follow-up to 2022’s M3gan, titled M3gan 2.0, will be on a lot of lists of things to watch next summer.

Jason Blum and James Wan return as producers and both Allison Williams and Violet McGraw return to star.

The first film dealt with a lifelike robotic doll who helps a young girl cope with the death of her parents. Details about the sequel have not been announced but filming wrapped in October.

Release date: June 27, 2025

I Know What You Did Last Summer

A sequel to the classic 90s slasher has been in the works since 2023. Freddie Prinze Jr., who starred in the 1997 movie and its 1998 follow-up, will be back and Jennifer Love Hewitt is still in talks to return, Deadline reports.

The original film focuses on four young friends - portrayed by Prinze Jr., Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe - who become intertwined with a tragic accident. They soon find themselves being stalked by a hook-wielding killer in their small town.

Release date: July 18, 2025

Insidious sequel/spin-off

Known colloquially as Chapter 6, a brand new Insidious film has been slated to arrive at the end of summer next year.

No further details, other than the release date, have been confirmed at the time of writing. It also remains to be seen whether Insidious regulars Patrick Wilson and Leigh Whannell will return.

The new film is said to star Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani, with Jeremy Slater attached to write and direct, Variety reports.

Release date: August 29, 2025

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are reprising their roles as paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren in the next Conjuring film.

It is set to be the last film in the main Conjuring storyline however the door is still open for spin-offs, EW reports.

The case the two investigators will delve into has not been confirmed. Director James Wan marked the "end of an era" when filming on Last Rites wrapped this year.

Release date: September 5, 2025

Saw XI

Saw X, as per the title, was the tenth instalment in the long-running gruesome horror franchise. It was a huge success and made $125.3 million at the box office.

Lionsgate announced in December 2023 that a sequel, Saw XI, was scheduled to be released on September 27, 2024 but in April this release date was pushed back by a year.

One thing we do know about the film is the game will continue…

Release date: September 26, 2025

The Black Phone 2

The first film focused on a teenage boy named Finney who was abducted by a serial child killer known as The Grabber.

Finney finds a mystical black rotary phone while in captivity and uses it to communicate with the ghosts of The Grabber’s victims in order to plot his escape.

The plot for the new film is being kept under wraps.

Release date: October 17, 2025.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Fans of the video game series of the same name had waited years for the film adaptation to finally make it to the big screen — and now they’re getting a sequel.

The first film, which dropped in 2023, was a box office success despite receiving underwhelming reviews, grossing $297.1 million.

The second film will arrive in time for next Christmas however details about the plot are being guarded.

Release date: December 5, 2025

