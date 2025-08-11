The major Easter Eggs you missed in Freakier Friday including Parent Trap cameo

It's been 21 long years, but the sequel to Freaky Friday, now known as Freakier Friday, has finally landed and if the initial reviews are anything to go by, we can all collectively agree that it's the nostalgia injection everyone needed.

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Chad Michael Murray have returned for the sequel which sees Lohan in a more grown up role (she even has kids of her own *shudders*), but of course, there's a whole lot more body-swapping.

But, if now-43-year-old Chad Michael Murray becoming the 'it' guy of the year, and Lohan reviving her signature ginger locks for the occasion wasn't quite enough, you better be prepared to rewatch Freakier Friday once more, after we fill you in on all of the Easter Eggs you probably missed.

We're talking cameos, references to the OG movie, and even nods to Lindsay Lohan's other successful projects: The full works.

Here's what you missed...

Lindsay Lohan's arch nemesis from The Parent Trap returns

Disney

While stylist, Blake Kale, may have only had a fleeting cameo in Freakier Friday, her presence is actually way more significant than you'd think - not least because she's tied to another, rather famous Blake. Meredith Blake, that is.

That's right, Elaine Hendrix, who plays Lohan's snooty step mother in 1997 movie The Parent Trap has reunited with her for Freakier Friday and it feels like the perfect full circle moment for the pair.

"We spent a lot of time together on set, hanging out, reminiscing, and catching up. Now, we’re better about staying in touch with one another", Hendrix told Entertainment Weekly.

"I’m so happy for her and where she is in her life," she added. "It’s nice, in these new chapters of our lives, to be in contact."

Anna and Eric have a rather familiar wedding date

Glen Wilson/Disney

Ok so we're a little devastated that Anna and Jake didn't end up together, but all is not lost, as Lohan's character is getting hitched in Freakier Friday.

What's more, the date she and Eric (played by Manny Jacinto) have set for their wedding will be very familiar to fans of Lohan.

It's October 3rd.

Any fans of 2004 movie Mean Girls will know that October 3rd is officially known as Mean Girls Day, in a nod to a scene where Cady Heron (Lohan's character) is asked for the date by her crush in class.

It turns out it was purely coincidental that October 3rd was picked as the date for the wedding, but when the 39-year-old realised, she was adamant it was kept as an Easter Egg.

"It was one of the first days shooting and I was like, ‘Does anyone realize this is October 3rd? That’s Mean Girls Day'", she recalled to Collider.

“I was like, ‘Let’s leave it, it’s an Easter egg,’” she added. “And Nisha [Ganatra, director] was like, ‘We’re not doing Easter eggs.’ I’m like, ‘Well, you did!’”

Jake's type hasn't changed

Disney

It would appear that despite 22 years passing, very little has changed in the Freaky Friday-verse, as at the end of the sequel, we get a glimpse of Jake's new girlfriend, who looks an awful lot like Tess - think pixie cut and garish dress to match.

"[We] were like, ‘Oh, Chad’s going to be in town [while the wedding scene is shooting], so let’s put him in the wedding,’” director, Nisha Ganatra recalled in an interview with Elle of how the decision came about.

“I was like, ‘What if he has a girlfriend that looks like Jamie’s character from the first one?’ And Kristin [Burr, a Freakier Friday producer] thought that was hilarious. So she was like, ‘I’m going to get the dress.’”

Britney's back

One of the most iconic scenes from the original Freaky Friday movie involved Chad Michael Murray serenading Lindsay Lohan's character outside her house with a rendition of Britney Spears' 'One More Time'.

"We shot it in a neighborhood where everyone was already asleep. I felt so bad for them," Murray told Vulture in August 2023, when asked about the scene. "They were none too pleased with our lights and me terribly belting Britney Spears at all hours of the night."

And Britney is somewhat making her return in Freakier Friday, with Anna visiting Jake's record shop and just so happening to hide behind Britney Spears' 'In The Zone' album - coincidentally released in 2003, the same year as the original movie. A real full-circle moments.

Pink Slip reunite

Disney

While it seems at first that she's left her Pink Slip days behind, Freakier Friday sets the scene of Anna working in the music industry, hinting that she's not left her passion behind.

Later on, she's reunited with former bandmates Maddie (Christina Vidal Mitchell) and Peg (Haley Hudson) for her bachelorette party.

One thing leads to another, and we finally get the Pink Slip reunion we've been longing for - and yes - they play 'Take Me Away'. The Earth is healing.

"Make good choices!"

The ultimate coming of age moment from Freakier Friday is that Anna has quite literally transformed into Tess.

Where Anna used to get frustrated by her overprotective mom in the original Freaky Friday, she's now repeating her signature catchphrases to her own children, including the ever-iconic: "Make good choices!"

Pixie cut: Pending.

