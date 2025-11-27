Donald Trump says the recent shooting of two National Guard members near the White House proves that Afghan refugees admitted under Joe Biden must be “re-examined.”

The suspected gunman, identified as an Afghan national who entered the U.S. in 2021 under the Biden administration’s refugee programme, has triggered alarm over what Trump calls lax vetting.

He labelled the attack “an act of terror” and announced plans to reinvestigate all Afghans who came under the 2021 resettlement effort, and deport those deemed a security threat.

