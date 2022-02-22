Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic scene from 'The Parent Trap' on TikTok

Lindsay Lohan has delighted fans by recreating an iconic quote from the 1998 Disney film The Parent Trap.

In the family comedy, a 12-year-old Lohan impressively played identical twins Hallie and Annie who reunite at a summer camp and realise they were separated at birth and hatch a plan to get their parents back together by swapping lives.

"Yes, you want to know the difference between us?" Lohan lip-synced to Annie's British accent at the camera, while the sound from the film played in the background. "I have class and you don't."

The clip has received 11.4m views, with fans loving Lohan's TikTok version of the classic scene as one fan wrote: "What a throwback."

