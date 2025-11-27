Watch: Thanksgiving traffic piles up on highways in insane aerial footage

As holiday travellers crammed onto U.S. highways for Thanksgiving, aerial footage capturing miles of tail-lights on Interstate 405 and other freeways in Los Angeles has gone viral, sparking fresh debate over the chaos of holiday traffic.

The video shows a sea of red brake lights stretching for miles, reflecting the record-breaking surge of drivers this weekend.

According to reports, many rush-hour journeys turned into multi-hour gridlocks as thousands fled cities to reach family and friends. For some viewers, the spectacle underlined just how difficult Thanksgiving travel has become.

