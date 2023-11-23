Girls Aloud's most iconic moments as group reunites

Girls Aloud are set to reunite next year for a UK and Ireland arena tour, much to the delight of fans.

Formed in 2002, the girl group comprised of Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Sarah Harding and Kimberley Walsh were put together on the ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals and would go on to achieve hit songs such as 'Sound of the Underground', 'Love Machine', 'Call the Shots', 'The Promise', and 'Something New' (to name just a few).

The band split in 2013 after completing a greatest-hits tour, and in 2021 Harding sadly passed away from breast cancer aged 39.

Now, the girls are getting back together as a four-piece for the tour in memory of Harding.

“It hasn’t felt right, until now, to do anything without her. But now we feel strong enough, emotionally," Cheryl told the BBC about the decision to reunite.

Over two decades have passed since the girl group were formed, and in this time they achieved four UK Number 1 singles and 21 UK Top 10 singles.

Furthermore, they have provided us with some classic pop culture moments which are still referenced to this day - here are 10 of Girls Aloud's most iconic moments.

"It's about time," Sarah on Girls Aloud winning a Brit Award

In 2009, Girl Aloud won their first Brit Award for their No 1 hit song 'The Promise', and upon taking to the stage for the acceptance speech, the late Sarah Harding declared: “It’s about time! ...I think I just wet myself."





Ghost Hunting with Girls Aloud

When they weren't achieving hits in the charts, the girls appeared on the 2006 TV special Ghost Hunting with Girls Aloud where they immersed themselves in the ghost-hunting experience in North Wales.

Understandably, all of them were petrified and the show produced the hilarious moment where Cheryl said "Will you just tap the f***ing table?"

"I was so annoyed at the time. I was genuinely like, ‘Why are they drooling on? Squire this, squire that. Just tell it what you want it to do, quickly,'" Cheryl told Gay Timesearlier this year about the infamous moment.

"So I just said, ‘If you’re here, just tap the f***ing table! Let’s cut the bulls****.’ And it did! Well, it either did or they were having me on. I still don’t know to this day."

Things then came around full circle when Cheryl starred in the West End supernatural drama2:22 A Ghost Storyearlier this year.





Walking up to the highest point in Greece

@summatkindaooh Cheryl’s meltdown is so everything. “Do you care?” #cheryl #cherylcole #girlsaloud #nicolaroberts #kimberleywalsh #nadinecoyle #sarahharding #british #uk #uokhun

When it comes to taking in the sights of a different city, not all of us are wanting to do strenuous activities - and Cheryl was definitely not in the mood to walk to the highest viewing point in Greece.

On the band's E4 show Girls Aloud: Off the Record which aired back in 2006, Cheryl - sporting some huge noughties-style sunglasses - asks: 'Does anybody care that we are going to be at the highest point in Greece, does anybody care?

"It smells of s***, that's what it is. S***. It's all a s***. I couldn't give a s***."

To make matters worse, the singer was wearing heels for the cobbled hill walk - not exactly ideal.

Nadine going viral with her Derry accent

@aidan_fr17 Visit TikTok to discover videos!





Whether it's saying "Christian Louboutin," "flour," "World War five," or whether she's a beach or a city girl, Nadine is known for her distinctive Derry accent which has led to old clips going viral on TikTok.

And she responded to the TikTok trend in iconic fashion in 2022 when performing at Manchester Pride.

""Hey, don't we get a wild rough time having a Derry accent? So what if I like the beach and the city?" she said in a video posted by Gay Times.

It was in reference to a snippet that went viral where she is walking along the beach and says "I'd never really thought of myself as kind of a beach girl, I may have thought I'm a city girl, but I am, I'm both..."





Nicola's answer to 'beer or bubbly'

@bestpopculture Queen behaviour #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #funnyvideo #lol #lmao #girlsaloud #cherylcole #cheryl #nicolaroberts #popmusic #music #funny #uk #british

During an interview each member was asked if they preferred to drink "beer or bubbly," while most of the girls responded by choosing one over the other, Nicola had an honest and funny response of her own.

"Neither... spirit," she replied.

Woman of the people.

One fan said: "Her delivery of her answer is iconic," while another added: "She’s so real for that."





Kimberley dropping her fan mid-performance

@bestpopculture icons aloud actually #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #funny #lmao #lol #hilarious #funnyvideo #girlsaloud #summer #popmusic #dance #pop #kimberleywalsh #cheryl #cherylcole #camp #longhotsummer

During an appearance on GMTV back in 2005, Girls Aloud performed their single 'Long Hot Summer' to help promote their new album, Chemistry.

As part of the performance, the girls were dancing with some well-rehearsed choreography that included using handheld fans - it being a long hot summer after all.

However, Kimberley ended up dropping her fan on the floor and seamlessly continued doing the choreography sans the fan and perhaps she would've gotten away with it.

Though the cameraman clearly wanted everyone to notice the mistake as the camera immediately panned to the fan on the floor while Nicola appeared to be holding in laughter from what happened.

One person said: "The camera pan of the fan on the floor is shady but iconic," while another added: "Kimberley…Queen of Improv."

Cheryl saying she ‘looks like a dickhead’ over the outfit

In one Girl Aloud: Off the Record episode, Cheryl made it abundantly clear that she was not happy at the fact Nadine had been sent to wardrobe ahead of a TV appearance, while she would just have to wear her own clothes.

"Everybody else is dressed to the nines and I look like a tramp," she complained in the clip.





Being sent to China as cultural ambassadors





@bestpopculture LEGENDS ALOUD #fyp #foryoupage #funnyvideo #hilarious #lmao #lol #girlsaloud #cheryl #cherylcole #popmusic #uk #london #china #british #camp #music #pop

In one episode of their E4 series Girl Aloud: Off the Record, the band went on an ambassadorial trip to Shanghai, China along with Mayor of London Ken Livingstone to help promote London.

From Chinese people saying they didn't know who Girls Aloud were to the band performing their hit 'Biology' and immediately afterwards declaring how it went "terribly" and was their "worst performance," there were some hilarious moments from the trip.

"Ken Livingstone looked to really be enjoying himself," Kimberley commented. "I kept looking just to see if he had a look of disdain because some of the moves are a little bit... not sexy but you know what I mean."

She added how she was told China is a "prudish country," and added: "Maybe they think that we're all wh****."





Nicola's savage skirt response

When Busted guitarist Matt Willis called Nicola a “rude ginger b****," she hit back by wearing a mini skirt that the insult emblazoned on.

Absolute scenes.





Their cameo appearance in St. Trinian's





Girls Aloud - St Trinians Chant www.youtube.com

The girls, gays and theys who grew up in the noughties will no doubt remember Girl Aloud's cameo appearance in the girl power comedy St Trinian's (2007).

In the clip at the end of the film, the band appeared as the St Trinian's School Band dressed up in the uniform and performed the St.Trinian's chant in front of the schoolgirls.

The late Harding also starred in the sequel of St. Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Goldas rebel Roxy a new student at the school.

Truly iconic.

Presale for the Girl Aloud tour will begin on Wednesday 29 November at 9am with the general on sale Friday 1 December at the same time - more information on girlsaloud.com.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.