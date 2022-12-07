Cheryl is set to make her West End debut after announcing she will join the cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story.

The former Girls Aloud singer will play Jenny in the supernatural thriller, taking over the role from presenter Laura Whitmore from January 21 2023 at the Lyric Theatre.

The plot follows Jenny and her husband Sam who has moved into a new home which she begins to think is haunted after hearing noises for several nights at 2:22 am, while Sam isn't convinced.

The couple host dinner guests, an old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben and Jenny convinces them to stay up until 2:22am to find out what will happen.

In an Instagram post to her 3.4m followers, the 39-year-old announced the news with a promotional poster of herself in character with a concerned look on her face.

“I will be playing the role of Jenny from January – April! I went to see the show with a previous cast and LOVED IT!” she wrote in the caption.

“It is a totally new and exciting experience for me so if you’re looking for a fun night out & some entertainment in your new year tickets are available now… whenever you’re ready.”

While this is Cheryl's West End debut, she has some acting experience under her belt after having a cameo in the 2012 Hollywood movie What To Expect When You're Expecting and also played a small role as a pushy music agent in the 2020 film Four Kids And It.

The news of Cheryl's casting quickly sparked a lot of reaction on Twitter, as fans couldn't help but note how she's prepared for the role due to her ghost-hunting experience back in the day in the 2006 TV special Ghost Hunting with Girls Aloud.

Let's not forget the iconic "If you're here just tap the f***ing table," moment - perhaps this can be added to the script?









Leaked rehearsal footage, an old X Factor clip where Cheryl tells contestant Ariel Burdett: "I would be scared of you, you're actually really quite scary."





Fight for This Love (2:22 A Ghost Story version)...



The role of Jenny has previously been played by Laura Whitmore, Mandip Gill, Lily Allen and Giovanna Fletcher.

So some people couldn't help but note the "random" castings - and a few even guessed who might be next after Cheryl.

Fans will be able to see Cheryl in 2:22 A Ghost Story from January to April 23 at the Lyric Theatre.

