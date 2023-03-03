Showbiz
Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses have been announced as Glastonbury’s final two headliners, joining Sir Elton John at the top of the bill.
The line-up also includes Lizzo, Lana Del Ray Christine And The Queens, Fatboy Slim, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X, Loyle Carner, Maneskin, Rudimental, Slowthai, Thundercat and Young Fathers.
Yusuf/Cat Stevens will perform during the tea time legends slot on Sunday afternoon, despite Roxy Music being heavily rumoured, the BBC said.
In an interview with the Guardian, co-organiser Emily Eavis admitted that the lack of diversity in the headline acts was because of a "pipeline" issue and that a female name had been booked in Guns N' Roses Saturday night spot but she had pulled out having "changed her touring plans."
It had been speculated that Taylor Swift would finally play the festival having previously been booked in 2020 before the Covid pandemic forced that year's Glastonbury to be cancelled.
Given this announcement, many people have voiced their disappointment at these headliners, mostly because Guns N' Roses haven't been popular since 1991.
\u201cI love Glastonbury, but this is disappointing. People will sell it out and come to Worthy Farm either way, they could totally make their own pipeline to the top and take some much bigger risks on the top billings https://t.co/UJkMJPuxqF\u201d— El Hunt (@El Hunt) 1677836461
\u201c"Axl Rose is a fucking sexist and a racist and a homophobe, and you can't be on his side and be on our side. I\u2019m sorry that I have to divide this up like this, but it's something you can't ignore. And besides, Guns N Roses can't write good music." - Kurt Cobain\u201d— Thomas Hobbs (@Thomas Hobbs) 1677841364
\u201cI love Glastonbury, but the fact that EE has done this rather defensive interview with The Guardian before line up even drops on their own channels feels like quite the admission of what a bizarre line up this is. https://t.co/OftmWYn5WU\u201d— Nick Reilly (@Nick Reilly) 1677835965
\u201cIf only IF ONLY there were any huge female artists that were as good as *checks notes* guns n roses\u201d— thierry ennui (@thierry ennui) 1677844513
\u201cDon't know a single person who listens to Guns N Roses in 2023 sorry !\u201d— Harrison Brocklehurst (@Harrison Brocklehurst) 1677841430
And yes, there are plenty of memes.
\u201cAs the Glastonbury line-up has been announced let's remember the time Wendy Williams thought Kylie Jenner was headlining \n\nhttps://t.co/Q4hJEdZ0lz\u201d— I DON'T KNOW HER (@I DON'T KNOW HER) 1677838938
\u201cPreview shot of the Guns and Roses set at Glastonbury\u201d— Ed Cumming (@Ed Cumming) 1677835940
\u201cwe're at the magical 'people who bought glastonbury tickets pretend the lineup is good, actually' stage of the season\u201d— Aidan James (@Aidan James) 1677839682
\u201cBREAKING: Glastonbury have announced their line-up, with a surprise act to play the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night.\u201d— Paddy Power (@Paddy Power) 1677840595
Glastonbury 2023 takes place between June 21st and 25th.
