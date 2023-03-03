Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses have been announced as Glastonbury’s final two headliners, joining Sir Elton John at the top of the bill.

The line-up also includes Lizzo, Lana Del Ray Christine And The Queens, Fatboy Slim, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X, Loyle Carner, Maneskin, Rudimental, Slowthai, Thundercat and Young Fathers.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens will perform during the tea time legends slot on Sunday afternoon, despite Roxy Music being heavily rumoured, the BBC said.

In an interview with the Guardian, co-organiser Emily Eavis admitted that the lack of diversity in the headline acts was because of a "pipeline" issue and that a female name had been booked in Guns N' Roses Saturday night spot but she had pulled out having "changed her touring plans."

It had been speculated that Taylor Swift would finally play the festival having previously been booked in 2020 before the Covid pandemic forced that year's Glastonbury to be cancelled.

Glastonbury 2023 takes place between June 21st and 25th.

