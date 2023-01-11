Showbiz
One of the glitziest awards ceremonies of the year returned on Tuesday, with the Golden Globes welcoming back some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.
The event took place at the Beverly Hilton and was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who left the audience shocked with jokes about Tom Cruise and David Miscavige’s wife.
Films The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans were the big winners on the night, as well as Abbott Elementary and House of the Dragon on the TV front.
But it was White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge who stole the show with her acceptance speech for the Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture prize, delivering a ‘comedy masterclass’ on stage.
There were also wins for Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh, who both refused to be played off stage by the ceremony’s producers while delivering their speeches.
As always, there was plenty of reaction on social media as the first major awards show of the year definitely didn’t disappoint.
\u201cLet Jennifer Coolidge give an acceptance speech at every award show \u2014 even if she\u2019s not nominated or actually a part of that organization. #GoldenGlobes\u201d— Jarett Wieselman (@Jarett Wieselman) 1673407765
\u201cA picture is worth a thousand words. #GoldenGlobes\u201d— Zo\u00eb Rose Bryant (@Zo\u00eb Rose Bryant) 1673409095
\u201cJerrod with that Tom Cruise Scientology joke. #GoldenGlobes\u201d— Eamon Paton-Usry (@Eamon Paton-Usry) 1673404063
\u201cJerrod Carmichael brought out 3 #GoldenGlobes Tom Cruise returned & offered to exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige. [Protect him at all costs.]\u201d— Karen DaltonBeninato (@Karen DaltonBeninato) 1673404283
\u201cMike White is so drunk and hilarious. he just called out every famous person in the audience for passing on White Lotus. a true icon lol\n\n"I know you all passed! You all passed on this show! So, yes, it's very gratifying to have this moment."\u00a0\n\n#GoldenGlobes\u201d— Spencer Althouse (@Spencer Althouse) 1673408891
\u201cme watching jennifer coolidge go on a 20 minute rant about literally everything other than the award she\u2019s presenting #GoldenGlobes2023\u201d— sydney (@sydney) 1673400616
\u201cAngela Bassett winning a Golden Globe in 1994 and Angela Bassett winning a Golden Globe in 2023 #GoldenGlobes\u201d— Nicol (@Nicol) 1673399924
\u201cstephanie hsu crying over michelle yeoh winning her first golden globe is so wholesome i love them #goldenglobes\u201d— Nora Dominick (@Nora Dominick) 1673402821
\u201cAs a person who pitches things in Hollywood, Mike White shaming all the people who passed on White Lotus on stage live on TV holding his award fills me with joy. #GoldenGlobes\u201d— Travon (@Travon) 1673408489
\u201cFor your consideration: the moment Jennifer Coolidge saw Colin Farrell offer his arm to walk her up the stairs #GoldenGlobes\u201d— Ashley Spencer (@Ashley Spencer) 1673408235
\u201cWhite lotus winning and getting to hear that masterpiece of opening credits on TV again #GoldenGlobes\n\n\u201d— Weslee (@Weslee) 1673408379
\u201cRegina Hall finding out why Kevin Costner couldn\u2019t be at the #GoldenGlobes just won next year\u2019s #GoldenGlobes for Best Actress in a TV Comedy\u201d— Jarett Wieselman (@Jarett Wieselman) 1673409826
\u201cQuinta Brunson cutting off her own Golden Globes speech because she saw Brad Pitt in the audience\u2026a MOOD\n\n\u201cComedy brings people together. Comedy gives us all the same laugh-- hey, Brad Pitt!\u201d\u201d— Spencer Althouse (@Spencer Althouse) 1673410046
\u201cEddie Murphy shares advice to newcomers in the industry at the #GoldenGlobes:\n\n\u201cPay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith\u2019s wife\u2019s name out your f---ing mouth.\u201d \n\n\u201d— Pop Base (@Pop Base) 1673409877
\u201cThis is everything. I\u2019m in tears watching this. A reminder that you ALWAYS have something to give and share with the world. Congrats Ke Huy Quan! \u2764\ufe0f\nhttps://t.co/Cz3g6kmZNF\u201d— Andrew Phung (@Andrew Phung) 1673401270
It comes after Hollywood boycotted the ceremony following a diversity scandal in 2022, with the Golden Globes’s parent organisation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), embroiled in controversy after a Los Angeles Times exposé accused it of a lack of diversity in its voting membership – at the time, it did not have a single Black member – as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.
