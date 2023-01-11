One of the glitziest awards ceremonies of the year returned on Tuesday, with the Golden Globes welcoming back some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

The event took place at the Beverly Hilton and was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who left the audience shocked with jokes about Tom Cruise and David Miscavige’s wife.

Films The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans were the big winners on the night, as well as Abbott Elementary and House of the Dragon on the TV front.

But it was White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge who stole the show with her acceptance speech for the Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture prize, delivering a ‘comedy masterclass’ on stage.

There were also wins for Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh, who both refused to be played off stage by the ceremony’s producers while delivering their speeches.

As always, there was plenty of reaction on social media as the first major awards show of the year definitely didn’t disappoint.





It comes after Hollywood boycotted the ceremony following a diversity scandal in 2022, with the Golden Globes’s parent organisation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), embroiled in controversy after a Los Angeles Times exposé accused it of a lack of diversity in its voting membership – at the time, it did not have a single Black member – as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.

