Heated Rivalry's steamy gay romance embraced by Winter Olympic athletes

A steamy television series depicting a secret romance between two gay hockey players from rival teams is not only captivating audiences but also driving a surprising surge in interest for the sport itself, with one estimate suggesting a boost in NHL ticket sales. Heated Rivalry, a hockey romance TV series, centres on the clandestine, long-term relationship between Canadian Shane Hollander and Russian Ilya Rozanov, characters whose on-screen connection has resonated deeply with viewers and athletes alike.

The show's cultural footprint was evident even before the Milan Cortina Olympics, where its co-stars, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, were chosen to carry the Olympic flame. Its influence has continued to ripple through the sporting world, particularly among Canadian and US athletes and fans.

US team defenceman Zach Werenski, who plays for the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, confirmed the series has become a talking point in locker rooms. "Everyone is saying how great it is, I just haven’t seen it yet," Werenski told The Associated Press after a 5-1 victory over Latvia. "It’s definitely good for the sport of hockey. Whenever you can add more eyes to the game and have people talk about the game and talk about inclusivity, I think it’s just great for the sport."

Jake Sanderson, another US defenceman with the Ottawa Senators, acknowledged hearing about the show. When asked about the NHL’s readiness for an openly gay player, Sanderson referenced Luke Prokop, who in 2021 became the first player signed to an NHL contract to come out, though he has yet to play in the league. "You never know if that show (will) instil some confidence in some people," Sanderson remarked, adding that any openly gay player would be fully embraced by teammates. "I don’t think we would treat them any differently. They’re our teammate, we love them no matter what, and obviously embrace them, absolutely."

Heated Rivalry - the new gay hockey romance TV adaptation the internet is obsessed with Heated Rivalry - the new gay hockey romance TV adaptation that everyone is obsessed with

Rachel Reid’s novel, Heated Rivalry, was first published in 2019. The television adaptation, initially developed for the Canadian streaming service Crave, quickly became the top-rated series on HBO Max in its inaugural season and has since been renewed for a second.

Among its most enthusiastic supporters at the Olympics were members of the Canadian delegation. Tara MacBournie, the delegation's lead press liaison, noted that many Canadian athletes, gifted potted plants as part of their Olympic experience, chose to name them Shane or Ilya. Canadian Alpine skier Kiki Alexander took her appreciation further, sharing on TikTok that the village’s Canadian moose had been christened Shane, adding the knowing caption, "If you know, you know."

Adam van Koeverden, a 2004 Olympic canoeing champion and now Canada's secretary of state for sport, is also a fan. "We’re the perfect country to be having the conversation and be putting that art out there that I think is advancing the conversation on diversity in hockey," van Koeverden told AP at the Games. "Hockey is for everyone and Heated Rivalry makes it clear."

The series, which launched in Europe in January, has become a surprising hit in Russia, despite the country's stringent anti-LGBTQ+ crackdowns. Due to the conflict in Ukraine, the IOC has permitted only a handful of Russian athletes to compete at the Milan Cortina Games as neutral individuals, with no teams allowed.

Beyond the athletes, fans are also riding the Heated Rivalry wave. Kim Sweet, 50, from Calgary, Alberta, described herself as "a huge hockey fan" and is thoroughly engrossed in the series. "The show has me very intrigued," Sweet said before attending a Canada vs Czechia match. "How a very male-dominated sport has two guys having to work through the privacy of it all, and whether you ever want to come out." She added, "It’s great having more eyes on the sport."

Angie Campos, a California resident, was also at the game, sporting a sweatshirt featuring the jerseys of the show's main characters. Campos is new to hockey, drawn in by the series, and she is not alone. Data from ticketing platform SeatGeek revealed a more than 20 per cent rise in weekly NHL hockey ticket sales after the show first aired in late November, a surge not observed during the same period the previous year. "The series didn’t just light up social media feeds, it may have sent fans straight to hockey games themselves," SeatGeek stated in its 16 January analysis. "While it’s impossible to attribute all of this growth to a single show, the timing is hard to ignore."

Ottawa Senators jerseys with the names of Hollander and Rozanov hang in the Senators' official store beside the jerseys of Senators players Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP

Campos likened her newfound passion, and that of other Heated Rivalry viewers, to the increased female NFL fanbase following Taylor Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. "It just makes it a little bit more relatable and it has definitely opened eyes to a human side of competition," she said.

Hockey, a sport known for its physicality and occasional brawls, with Canada’s Tom Wilson and French player Pierre Crinon ejected for fighting in a recent Canadian victory, presents an unlikely backdrop for exploring themes of forbidden love and sexual orientation. The sport’s inherent machismo and aggression make the rink a provocative setting for such a narrative, especially given that no active NHL player has openly come out as gay in the league's century-plus history.

While Heated Rivalry has been particularly popular among women, men are also beginning to discover its appeal. Christopher Ryan York, 20, attending the Canada-France game, admitted he had joined the bandwagon. He found it hard to avoid the popular show and was pleased it was attracting new hockey fans. "Anything to grow the sport, for sure," he commented.

His father, Kevin York, 60, from Alberta, hasn't seen the show but has heard extensively about it. He believes its inspirational power is undeniable, especially after Canadian hockey player Jesse Kortuem of Vancouver, who had stepped away from the game at 17 fearing he wouldn't be accepted, shared his coming-out statement on Instagram on 13 January. "Something has sparked in me (ok — yes credit to #HeatedRivalry)," Kortuem wrote. "I thought I would share because I want to speak to the athletes out there who are still in the closet or struggling to find their way. I want you to know that there is hope and you’re not alone."