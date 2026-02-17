Pitbull fans, listen up, as Mr 305 has announced that his BST Hyde Park performance in London this summer will also coincide with a new Guinness World Record attempt.

2025 was the year everyone finally let down their guard and admitted they secretly loved Pitbull, sparking a movement of motivational quotes and bald caps at his world tour.

He's set to play a huge show in London's Hyde Park on 10 July 2026, with over 65,000 people expected to attend, and now, he wants them to don their best bald head too.

Just days ago, BBC Radio One presenter Greg James floated the idea of a Guinness World Record title attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps during his show, and even texted Pitbull while on-air to get his blessing.

Now, it's been made official.

"Guinness Book of World Records, get ready for all the Bald-E’s that’ll be putting it down on July 10th at Hyde Park. Every time you put on that bald cap, you know you’re about to have the time of your lives. We appreciate the love, the commitment, and the support. More than anything, we just want to say thank you. Dale!”, Pitbull himself said in a statement, announcing the news.

Darcey Jackson, Director of Talent at AEG Presents European Festivals, also said: “We're so excited to host a [Mr] world [wide] record attempt at Pitbull's show in BST Hyde Park - The highest number of people wearing baldcaps! We've broken a few world records in the past but this will really truly be the time of our lives. We cannot wait to welcome you all to Hyde Park for what will inevitably be an incredible show. Come one, come all, come bald."

That being said, Guinness World Records are taking it very seriously, and there's a few rules that participants must stick to in order to qualify.

Getty

Here's what to know...

When is Pitbull performing in London?

Pitbull will be joined by Kesha and other special guests on 10 July 2026.

Where is Pitbull performing in London?

His concert is part of the British Summer Time series that welcomes a number of high-profile artists to perform in Hyde Park.

How does I participate in the bald cap World Record attempt?

Guinness are being pretty strict on the rules, so listen up. According to them, "all participants must wear bald caps secured firmly on the head, with hair tucked under at the front and top (hair may hang from the back),” and everyone must be together at the same time, as “all participants must be gathered together and in position simultaneously and remain so for a minimum of one minute.”

How people are reacting to the news...

"Oh its gonna be SO HARD to find your friends!", one person pointed out.

"Guys do I get to tell everyone that I have a Guinness World Record if we do this?", another questioned.

"We did it Joe!", Greg James, who floated the idea initially responded to the news.

"This is amazing", DJ Sonny Fodera noted.

"If I’m bald do I still wear the bald cap…*ponders*", someone else joked.

Consider this your five month warning.

Why not read...

Pitbull being wholesome on stage has sparked a Mr Worldwide movement - and it's too sweet

Parents discover only way to stop their baby crying is by listening to Pitbull

Click here to sign up for our newsletters