BTS announce huge 2026-2027 world tour – here's everything we know

After months of speculation, solo projects and military service keeping them apart, BTS are officially back, and they’re doing things on a scale that only BTS can.

The K-pop phenomenon has confirmed a world tour that will stretch across continents and stadiums, running from 2026 into 2027.

The announcement came on Tuesday (13 January), instantly sending the fanbase into meltdown.

It follows the band’s long-awaited reunion last summer, when all seven members appeared together again following their military service. During a special livestream, the group also confirmed new music is on the way.

Now, BTS are diving straight into what’s shaping up to be the biggest tour of their career.

The global run will take place in 34 regions and a staggering 79 dates, spanning Asia, North America, Europe, South America and Australia.

Here's everything we know:

Where can fans buy BTS tickets?

Those with ARMY Membership will get first dibs, with pre-sales running from 22–23 January. General sale follows on 24 January across all regions.

More details can be found via the official tour website.

Full list of BTS tour dates

The world tour launches in spring 2026 and will run through to March 2027.

April 2026

9, 11, 12 – Goyang, South Korea: Goyang Stadium

17, 18 – Tokyo, Japan: Tokyo Dome

25, 26 – Tampa, USA: Raymond James Stadium

May 2026

2, 3 – El Paso, USA: Sun Bowl Stadium

7, 9, 10 – Mexico City, Mexico: Estadio GNP Seguros

16, 17 – Stanford, USA: Stanford Stadium

23, 24, 27 – Las Vegas, USA: Allegiant Stadium

June 2026

12, 13 – Busan, South Korea: Busan Asiad Stadium

26, 27 – Madrid, Spain: Riyadh Air Metropolitano

July 2026

1, 2 – Brussels, Belgium: King Baudouin Stadium

6, 7 – London, UK: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

11, 12 – Munich, Germany: Allianz Arena

17, 18 – Paris, France: Stade de France

August 2026

1, 2 – East Rutherford, USA: MetLife Stadium

5, 6 – Foxborough, USA: Gillette Stadium

10, 11 – Baltimore, USA: M&T Bank Stadium

15, 16 – Arlington, USA: AT&T Stadium

22, 23 – Toronto, Canada: Rogers Stadium

27, 28 – Chicago, USA: Soldier Field

September 2026

1, 2, 5, 6 – Los Angeles, USA: SoFi Stadium

October 2026

2, 3 – Bogotá, Colombia*

9, 10 – Lima, Peru*

16, 17 – Santiago, Chile*

23, 24 – Buenos Aires, Argentina*

28, 30, 31 – São Paulo, Brazil*

November 2026

19, 21, 22 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan*

December 2026

3, 5, 6 – Bangkok, Thailand*

12, 13 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia*

17, 19, 20, 22 – Singapore*

26, 27 – Jakarta, Indonesia*

February 2027

12, 13 – Melbourne, Australia*

20, 21 – Sydney, Australia*

March 2027

4, 6, 7 – Hong Kong*

13, 14 – Manila, Philippines*

*Venue details to be confirmed

BTS

In more good news for fans, BTS won't just be returning to stadiums; they're also heading back into the studio.

In a statement shared last year, the group said: "We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year. Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music.

"Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started."

According to Billboard, BTS and their record label are set to make more than $1bn (£740m) off the back of concerts, merchandise, licensing, album sales and streaming.

