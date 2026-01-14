BTS announce huge 2026-2027 world tour – here's everything we know

After months of speculation, solo projects and military service keeping them apart, BTS are officially back, and they’re doing things on a scale that only BTS can.
The K-pop phenomenon has confirmed a world tour that will stretch across continents and stadiums, running from 2026 into 2027.
The announcement came on Tuesday (13 January), instantly sending the fanbase into meltdown.
It follows the band’s long-awaited reunion last summer, when all seven members appeared together again following their military service. During a special livestream, the group also confirmed new music is on the way.
Now, BTS are diving straight into what’s shaping up to be the biggest tour of their career.
The global run will take place in 34 regions and a staggering 79 dates, spanning Asia, North America, Europe, South America and Australia.
Here's everything we know:
Where can fans buy BTS tickets?
Those with ARMY Membership will get first dibs, with pre-sales running from 22–23 January. General sale follows on 24 January across all regions.
More details can be found via the official tour website.
Full list of BTS tour dates
The world tour launches in spring 2026 and will run through to March 2027.
April 2026
- 9, 11, 12 – Goyang, South Korea: Goyang Stadium
- 17, 18 – Tokyo, Japan: Tokyo Dome
- 25, 26 – Tampa, USA: Raymond James Stadium
May 2026
- 2, 3 – El Paso, USA: Sun Bowl Stadium
- 7, 9, 10 – Mexico City, Mexico: Estadio GNP Seguros
- 16, 17 – Stanford, USA: Stanford Stadium
- 23, 24, 27 – Las Vegas, USA: Allegiant Stadium
June 2026
- 12, 13 – Busan, South Korea: Busan Asiad Stadium
- 26, 27 – Madrid, Spain: Riyadh Air Metropolitano
July 2026
- 1, 2 – Brussels, Belgium: King Baudouin Stadium
- 6, 7 – London, UK: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- 11, 12 – Munich, Germany: Allianz Arena
- 17, 18 – Paris, France: Stade de France
August 2026
- 1, 2 – East Rutherford, USA: MetLife Stadium
- 5, 6 – Foxborough, USA: Gillette Stadium
- 10, 11 – Baltimore, USA: M&T Bank Stadium
- 15, 16 – Arlington, USA: AT&T Stadium
- 22, 23 – Toronto, Canada: Rogers Stadium
- 27, 28 – Chicago, USA: Soldier Field
September 2026
- 1, 2, 5, 6 – Los Angeles, USA: SoFi Stadium
October 2026
- 2, 3 – Bogotá, Colombia*
- 9, 10 – Lima, Peru*
- 16, 17 – Santiago, Chile*
- 23, 24 – Buenos Aires, Argentina*
- 28, 30, 31 – São Paulo, Brazil*
November 2026
- 19, 21, 22 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan*
December 2026
- 3, 5, 6 – Bangkok, Thailand*
- 12, 13 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia*
- 17, 19, 20, 22 – Singapore*
- 26, 27 – Jakarta, Indonesia*
February 2027
- 12, 13 – Melbourne, Australia*
- 20, 21 – Sydney, Australia*
March 2027
- 4, 6, 7 – Hong Kong*
- 13, 14 – Manila, Philippines*
*Venue details to be confirmed
BTS
In more good news for fans, BTS won't just be returning to stadiums; they're also heading back into the studio.
In a statement shared last year, the group said: "We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year. Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music.
"Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started."
According to Billboard, BTS and their record label are set to make more than $1bn (£740m) off the back of concerts, merchandise, licensing, album sales and streaming.
