Extortionate ticket resales set to be banned by government – everything we know

It's been a hot topic for some time, with people furious over the staggering resale prices that have soared in recent years. But now, reselling tickets for live events for profit is set to be banned by the government.

The plan, expected to be announced by ministers, will target ticket touts and resale websites selling tickets at several times their face value.

A consultation on the changes explored capping resale costs at up to 30 per cent above the face value of a ticket. However, reports suggest ministers may set the limit at face value, though fees may still apply.

The government declined to comment on the reports, according to PA.

The move, which could be announced on Wednesday (19 November), follows similar initiatives by some of music's biggest names to cut costs for fans. Artists including Coldplay, Dua Lipa, and Radiohead have led the way.

The Cure’s Robert Smith, New Order, Mark Knopfler, Iron Maiden, PJ Harvey, and Mercury Prize-winner Sam Fender joined them in signing a statement calling for a cap to "restore faith in the ticketing system" and "help democratise public access to the arts".

Other signatories included the watchdog Which?, FanFair Alliance, O2, the Football Supporters’ Association, and organisations representing the music and theatre industries, venues, managers, and ticket retailers.

iStock

Rocio Concha, director of policy and advocacy at Which?, said: “This is great news for music and sports fans.

“A price cap set at the ticket’s original face value plus fees will rein in professional touts and put tickets back in the hands of real fans.

“For far too long, music and sports fans who missed out on tickets in the initial sales have been ripped off by touts on secondary ticketing sites and forced to pay over the odds to see their favourite artist perform or watch their team play.

“The Government must listen to our coalition of performers, fans, consumer groups and the UK music industry and show that the price cap is a priority by including the necessary legislation in the King’s Speech.”

Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, backed the move.

In a statement, the firm said: “Live Nation fully supports the UK Government’s plan to ban ticket resale above face value.

“Ticketmaster already limits all resale in the UK to face value prices and this is another major step forward for fans, cracking down on exploitative touting to help keep live events accessible. We encourage others around the world to adopt similar fan-first policies.”

But resale firm StubHub warned the move could fuel the black market in tickets.

A spokesman for StubHub International said: “The Government’s intention to implement a price cap on the resale of live event tickets will condemn fans to take risks to see their favourite live events.

“With a price cap on regulated marketplaces, ticket transactions will move to black markets.

“When a regulated market becomes a black market, only bad things happen for consumers. Fraud, fear and zero recourse.”

A Viagogo spokesman said: “Evidence shows price caps have repeatedly failed fans, in countries like Ireland and Australia fraud rates are nearly four times higher than in the UK as price caps push consumers towards unregulated sites.”

Additional reporting from PA

