An actor with dwarfism has hit out at the new film Wonka for casting Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa.

George Coppen, 26, said the part should have been offered to an actor with the condition because there is already a shortage of appropriate roles for people with dwarfism.

The upcoming movie will focus on the life of Willy Wonka, the mysterious character at the centre of the Roald Dahl novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, played by Timothee Chalamet. It features Grant as an Oompa Loompa trapped inside a jar.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In previous versions of the story based on Roald Dahl's novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the characters were played by actors with dwarfism.

Coppen, whose father played an Ewok in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi, said: “A lot of actors [with dwarfism] feel like we are being pushed out of the industry we love.

“A lot of people, myself included, argue that dwarfs should be offered everyday roles in dramas and soaps, but we aren’t getting offered those roles.”

In the trailer, Grant’s character is seen saying: “I will have you know that I am a perfectly respectable size for an Oompa Loompa."Wonka replies: “An Oompa what now?”

The Oompa Loopma says: “Allow me to refresh your memory.”

“Oh, I don't think I want to hear that,” Wonka says.

“Too late,” the Oompa Loompa answers. “I’ve started dancing now. Once we’ve started we can’t stop.”

People commented on Grant’s role on Twitter. One person wrote: “Hugh Grant is definitely in his IDGAF [I don’t give a f***] era, every decision this man makes is insane and I love it.”

Another wrote: “Thought another Wonka movie was unnecessary but now I'm sold, give me more Oompa Loompa Hugh Grant”.

Wonka’s release date is 15 December 2023.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.