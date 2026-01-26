After Pamela Anderson expressed her desire to reconnect with her Finnish heritage and adopt her family surname in a recent interview, and Finland has responded in the best way possible.

In conversation with Vogue Scandinavia, the actor spoke about her relationship with her grandfather, Herman Hyytiäinen, a native of Finland.

"He was the closest person to me in my life,” she told the publication.

“Sometimes I don't want to be Pamela Anderson. I want to be Pamela Hyytiäinen. I would like to change my name, but they won’t let me."

The outlet reported that her family used the surname Hyytiäinen before arriving in Canada, when they changed it to a more North American-sounding Anderson.

Now, Finland has responded - and they've hatched a plan to restore the Baywatch star's history.

The country released a now-viral video (along with website landing page) starring Janne Hyytiäinen, who's currently the world’s most famous Hyytiäinen, encouraging Anderson to visit Helsinki.

On the web page, users are asked 'Is that you, Pamela?', with the 'no' option blocking access to the page, and 'yes' bypassing users to the video.

"We’re glad our invitation found its way to you. You’ve spoken about reclaiming your Finnish roots, so consider this as an official invitation: If you’re truly ready to become a Hyytiäinen, we’d love to make the journey feel effortless and wonderfully you", the web page reads, alongside recommendations for the city she might like.

The capital of the happiest nation in the world even took billboards to Vancouver Island, where the 58-year-old currently lives, to ensure she saw the campaign.





In the short film “Operation: Make Pamela a Hyytiäinen”, Hyytiäinen addresses Anderson directly and pitches how she could get her family name back, whether through marriage, adoption, or citizenship.

The video also contains a number of Easter Eggs nodding to her lifestyle, including the Vogue Scandinavia issue where she spoke about her heritage, her interest in horses, and her favourite Yves Piaget roses.

What's more, it's thought she and Hyytiäinen may even be distant relatives. Data from the Finnish Digital and Population Data Services shows that fewer than 1,800 people in Finland share the surname Hyytiäinen.

"She will come. I am sure of it. She can’t refuse such invitation. And if she does refuse it, she will, in true Canadian, apologize for it", one person joked underneath the viral ad.

"Bravo, Helsinki. Bravo", another wrote.

"No one can say Finns don’t have a sense of humour", a third acknowledged.

Anderson is yet to respond to the campaign, but we can only imagine she's perfecting her karjalanpiirakka as we speak.

