Grammys 2026: Who has been announced to perform?

The 2026 Grammy Awards are happening next month, and performers have been confirmed ahead of the biggest awards show in music.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on 1 February 2026, at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena, celebrating music released between 31 August 2024 and 30 August 2025.

Comedian Trevor Noah will be returning to host for his sixth and final time.

Like last year, all of the Best New Artist nominees will perform in a special segment, as well as artists in other categories.

Here are all the performers who have been confirmed so far.

Addison Rae

Addison Rae attends Variety's 9th Annual Hitmakers Brunch at Nya Studios on December 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

From TikTok virality to pop stardom, Addison Rae will perform at the Grammys. The 25-year-old who released her critically acclaimed debut album Addison last year has been nominated for Best New Artist.





Alex Warren

Similarly, Alex Warren started out on TikTok and has since gone on to have a successful music career, as he is nominated for Best New Artist and his song 'Ordinary' was No.1 for 10 weeks in the US and 13 weeks in the UK.





Katseye

Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Global girl group Katsye, who were formed through the Netflix reality competition show The Debut: Dream Academy, have also been nominated for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song 'Gabriela'.





Leon Thomas

Leon Thomas III attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Leon Thomas is set to perform, and the 32-year-old who released his crtically acclaimed album Mutt in 2024 has been nominated for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Best R&B Album (Mutt), Best R&B Performance for 'Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)', Best R&B Song (Yes It Is), Best Traditional R&B Performance (Vibes Don't Lie).





Lola Young

Lola Young is seen at the Lola Young x Aries Pop-Up during LFW September 2025 at Aries Store on September 19, 2025 in London, England. Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

Lola Young is set to make her return to the stage at the Grammys for the first time since a health scare caused her to collapse during her set at New York City’s All Things Go music festival in September. The 25-year-old is nominated for Best New Artist.





Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean performs during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented By Capital One at Capital One Arena on December 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

It's been a big year for Olivia Dean, who has been nominated for Best New Artist and entered the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 at the end of last year with her song 'Man I Need'.





Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

She performed at the Grammys last year, and she's back for 2026!

Sabrina Carpenter will be performing, and the pop star is nominated for Album of the Year (Man's Best Friend), Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video for her hit song 'Manchild.'





Sombr

Sombr performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV

Sombr will take to the stage at the Grammy Awards, and the 20-year-old is nominated for Best New Artist, and had his breakout hit 'back to friends,' and other successful tracks such as 'Undressed' and 'We Barely Dated' from his 2025 album I Barely Know Her.





The Marias

L-R) Laura Espitia and Edward James, Josh Conway, María Zardoya and Jesse Perlman of The Marías attend Variety's 9th Annual Hitmakers Brunch at Nya Studios on December 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The Marias, who have been nominated for Best New Artist, will perform at the awards ceremony after streaming success with their track “No One Noticed,” from their critically acclaimed sophomore album, Submarine.

