While excitement is ramping up for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, finer details of the project have largely been kept under wraps until now, with six months still to go.

That's why it was so surprising for fans watching Sunday's AFC championship game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos (25 January), to see a new teaser clip broadcast - and discover Travis Scott has a role in the production.

In the 60-second clip, Scott appears in a scene alongside Jon Bernthal and Tom Holland where he commands the attention of soldiers during a feast, and gives a speech about war.

Beyond that, it's not known if he has a more significant role, or if this is about to be the cameo of the century.

The Odyssey

"Did I just see travis scott in a movie trailer with Tom Holland?", one surprised fan wrote.

"Travis Scott is in The Odyssey and has a speaking role???? Nolan come on man", another queried.

Others defended the casting choice, writing: "Travis Scott being in the odyssey is awesome and you’re lame as hell if you disagree."

But, this bombshell reveal was actually hinted at almost one year ago by renowned Instagram gossip page, Deux Moi.

For those not familiar with the page followed by over two million people, it describes itself as a provider of "exclusive celebrity insider intel straight from the mouths of the people who meet them."

Now, while they by no mean get everything accurate, to Deux Moi's credit, they've publicised a number of stories before they're made mainstream - and it would appear the 34-year-old's role in Nolan's production was one of them.

Back in April 2025, the page used the 'questions' function on Instagram Stories, prompting a follower to ask: "Any juicy intel you can't reveal but can hint at?"

Quickly, the page publicly responded, "Was it announced that Travis Scott is going to be in 'The Odyssey'?"

"I hate it when she's right", one person joked about the prediction coming to fruition.

"Modern day Lady Whistledown okay", another wrote, referring to the infamous anonymous gossip newsletter from Bridgerton.

But, when you delve into Travis Scott's history with Nolan, maybe we shouldn't be as surprised as we are.

The rapper is behind the end credits song for Tenet, and used an IMAX-camera filmed music video for his track 'Franchise'.

Following the music video's release, Scott shared a handwritten note he'd received from the the filmmaker, which read: "Travis - love the video (shot on film, no less!) I can't wait to hear it on IMAX speakers, and see those sheep stampede across the giant screen as part of a Travis/Tenet/Travis sandwich! Great work".

Perhaps this is less about the surprise of Scott's shift from rapper to actor, and more about the surprise friendship no one saw coming.

There's just a few months to go until we get to find out just what his role looks like - and it's going to be worth the wait.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is in cinemas from 17 July 2026.

Why not read...

First trailer of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey released - everything we know so far

Travis Scott concert causes false earthquake alarms in Italy

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings