AOC hits back at JD Vance over latest Minneapolis comments

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has hit back at Vice President JD Vance over his recent comment regarding the recent violence conducted by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Vance shared the "number of crazy stories" he heard from his time in the city and recalled ones " near the top of the list."

"A couple of off duty ICE and CBP officers were going to dinner in Minneapolis. They were doxed and their location revealed, and the restaurant was then mobbed. The officers were locked in the restaurant, and local police refused to respond to their pleas for help (as they've been directed by local authorities). Eventually, their fellow federal agents came to their aid," he wrote.

He went on to describe how this is "just a taste of what's happening in Minneapolis because state and local officials refuse to cooperate with immigration enforcement."





Vance added, "They have created the chaos so they can have moments like yesterday, where someone tragically dies and politicians get to grandstand about the evils of enforcing the border. The solution is staring everyone in the face. I hope authorities in Minneapolis stop this madness."

In response, AOC has directly criticised Vance, condemning his comments and had a story of her own to share about the violence

"You are defending the open killing of everyday Americans for exercising their Constitutional rights," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X, formely Twitter.

"First, the mother of a 6 year old child. Now, an ICU nurse to veterans. Both shot at nearly point blank range. All without reflection or remorse. People will not forget this."

This latest exchange comes after Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old US citizen, was shot dead on Saturday during an altercation with Border Patrol agents.

It comes just two weeks after 37-year-old Renee Good was shot and killed by an agent from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minnesota .

Elsewhere from Indy100, Tim Walz claps back at Pam Bondi's demands in the best way possible, and Trump’s latest Truth Social message shows how ‘out of touch’ he is.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.