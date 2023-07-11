Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa in Wonka called a 'hellish nightmare'

The first look at the new Willy Wonka film, appropriately called Wonka, has debuted its trailer online and people are just a little bit stunned by Hugh Grant's appearance.

The new movie, directed by Paddington director Paul King, is set to hit cinemas in December and will see Timothee Chalamet take on the iconic role from the Roald Dahl novel, previously played by the likes of Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder.

This film though is a prequel to Wonka's adventures in his famous chocolate factory. Instead, it sees a much younger Wonka setting up his empire and hist first ever shop.

Although his awe-inspiring factory is unlikely to feature in the film, there are a few little references to the man he would become including the iconic Oompa Loompa's who helped Wonka run the factory.

However, in another surprising career move, Hugh Grant will play an Oompa Loompa in the new movie, which is a lot different to the foppish heartthrob roles that he played in the 90s but still looks very entertaining given the short snippet we see at the end of this trailer.









Reaction to Hugh Grant in the film, has been mixed to say the least with some fascinated by it and others horrified.

































Wonka is set to hit cinemas on December 15th.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.