A new crime comedy, I Love Boosters, has been a hit with critics, scoring an impressive 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to the plot synopsis, I Love Boosters is about "A group of shoplifters take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven."

NEON

Plus, the film has a star-studded cast which includes Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu, Eiza González, LaKeith Stanfield, Will Poulter, Don Cheadle, and Demi Moore.

We're seated.

What are critics saying?

NEON

The film has received positive reviews from critics and currently has a 97 per cent critics' score on the film and TV review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes.

"Watching it feels less like being transported into a different universe than putting on X-ray goggles to look at our own -- and finding, buried under all the frustration and despair, a joyful and unruly sense of hope," said The Hollywood Reporter's Angie Han.

Variety's Owen Gleiberman wrote, "The movie, a tall tale of clothes encounters, doesn’t always work. Yet there’s something disarming about how Riley’s sense of play holds this street-smart meta-rebellion fantasy together. He loves boosters, and everything else he shows you."

"As far as genre movies that actually turn out to be political missives go, there are worse entertainments. And with Keke Palmer at the front, you’re always in sure hands. I don’t know if we love boosters, but we certainly like them," Indie Wire's Ryan Lattanzio noted, grading the film a B.

"Leave it to Boots Riley to attempt the seemingly impossible yet again: creating a sharp critique of the oligarchy that still works as a boisterous, barn-burning, popcorn flick," Screen Rant's Gregory Nussen said.

When is the release date?

I Love Booster is set to be released in US cinemas next month on May 22.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Your Fault: London - first teaser and release month confirmed, and What are critics saying about You, Me & Tuscany?

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