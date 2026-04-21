Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced verdict already given by gamers

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will be officially revealed by Ubisoft later this week and gamers have already been giving their verdicts on it.



Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will be an updated version of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag from 2013 where players take on the role of Captain Edward Kenway, a pirate assassin whose adventure takes him across a Caribbean setting during the Golden Age of Piracy.

There have been lots of rumours and speculation about Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced and Ubisoft has now officially confirmed more about the game will be announced on Thursday (23 April).

In a social media post, Ubisoft shared a teaser video which even acknowledges this, calling it "gaming's worst kept secret".

The post's caption said: "We know you know but how about we tell you some more now? Tune in for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced's worldwide reveal showcase on 23 April [at 5pm BST / 12noon ET / 9am PT]."

The reveal will premiere on Assassin's Creed and Ubisoft's official YouTube channels.

This was posted in the Games Subreddit and gamers have been having their say about it in the comments, with the majority of them looking forward to the release.

One said: "'Gaming's worst kept secret' - well at least they're honest with it. Looking forward to it though, Black Flag was the last AC game I enjoyed."

A second commented: "I just need: more sea shanties; less likely but the Leeward Islands; do not make me stealth chase a ship."

"I'm going to buy it," a third declared. "Think yeah this is fun like when I played it originally, feel just okay with all of this, then those f****** sea shanties will start up and take my soul away."

A fourth added: "This game is almost perfect based on vibes alone but looking at the actual gameplay there are things like the on foot missions and combat that could use some work. Why go back and try to fix almost everything about AC1 when you can take one of the most beloved games in the franchise and try to perfect it? And make it even more beautiful? Seems like a win win honestly."

And a fifth said: "I'm down for a remake / remaster of Assassin's Creed Black Flag. I'm not down if they replace the classic AC action with the fighting system of the last three AC games."

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.