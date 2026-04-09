What are critics saying about You, Me & Tuscany?

Love is in the air (in Italy, more specifically) with the new romantic comedy You, Me & Tuscany.

The film stars Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, who plays a sommelier named Michael, and The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey portrays Anna, who has deserted her dreams of becoming a chef and instead is a house-sitter for the rich.

On impulse after a chance encounter with an Italian man named Matteo that she barely knows, Anna impulsively jets off from New York to Tuscany, Italy, to stay at Matteo's villa - without his permission...

But she ends up getting caught inside the house by Matteo's mother and grandmother, although at the time she just-so-happened to be wearing an engagement ring she found in a drawer (uh-oh), and so Anna then convinces the women she's Matteo's fiancée.

From there, the little lie gets bigger and bigger as she gets to know the rest of the family, including Matteo's handsome cousin, which only complicates things further.

What are critics saying?

The reviews have been pouring in for You, Me & Tuscany, which has received average to favourable reviews, with many remarking on the great chemistry between Page and Bailey. At the time of writing, the film has a critics' score of 88 per cent on the film and TV review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes.

The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey gave the film three stars, writing, "Bailey and Page have done exactly what’s required of romcom stars, taking broad archetypes and making them sparkle."

"You, Me & Tuscany is entirely by-the-numbers... But it is expertly directed by Kat Coiro and produced by Will Packer for maximum crowd-pleasing impact, offering the kind of pretty escapist fantasy that is especially appealing in these fraught times," said The Hollywood Reporter''s Caryn James.

Screen Rant's Liz Declan rated the film a six out of 10 and wrote, "What ultimately saves the movie is unquestionably its cast. Unsurprisingly, given their respective romance backgrounds, Bailey and Page are everything audiences want in romcom leads."

"In a way, You, Me & Tuscany is like spaghetti: warm, familiar, and filling. It delivers what it promises and has a good time doing it," Collider's Meredith Loftus said, rating the film a seven out of 10.

Indy100's verdict

Stunning locations, great chemistry, a chaotic premise, and even some serenading, You, Me & Tuscany ticks all the boxes you'd expect if you love a good old-fashioned cheesy romcom, with Page and Bailey's chemistry being a particular highlight.

Is this the revival of the romcom? We hope so, but we'll have to wait for viewers to give their verdict.

You, Me & Tuscany is out in cinemas from April 10.



Elsewhere from Indy100, The first reviews for Euphoria season 3 are in, and What are critics saying about Dan Levy’s Big Mistakes on Netflix?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.