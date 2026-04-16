Did someone say sequel?

After the release of 2025's My Fault: London, we're getting the next installament of the romantic drama with Matthew Broome (The Buccaneers) and Asha Banks (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder) returning to our screens.

The film series is an English-language UK adaptation of Mercedes Ron's internationally bestselling Culpables trilogy.

With more details revealed, here is everything we know so far.

How did My Fault: London end?

At the end last film, Noah was kidsnapped by her father where Nick managed to track them down but got stabbed. What followed was a dangerous car chase, as Nick crashed his car on purpose to stop them, Noah manages to escape as an injured Nick fell unconscious as the police arrived.

In the final scene, it time jumps to six weeks later where the pair are recovering, still in a romantic relationship and given that Nick's dad and Noah's mum are married, they're keeping it a secret - although their folks suspect something's going on but dismiss it.

What can we expect in the sequel?

Sophie Williams

As for what's next, Noah and Nick return "stronger, closer, and more in love than ever," but the couple face some challenges.

"But as life begins to pull them in different directions, their relationship faces its toughest challenge yet. Noah heads to Oxford to pursue her studies, while Nick finds himself consumed by the growing demands of work," the synopis reads.

"When new people enter their lives, stirring unexpected emotions and lingering jealousy, cracks begin to form. Trust is tested, passions flare, and the bond they once thought unbreakable starts to strain. Now standing at a crossroads, Noah and Nick must decide: fight for the love that brought them together… or risk losing it forever."

Who is returning?

Sophie Williams

Of course, the film sees the return of Nick (Matthew Broome) and Noah (Asha Banks), along with Lion (Kerim Hassan), Jenna (Enva Lewis), William, Nick's dad (Ray Fearon), and Ella, Noah's mum (Eve Macklin), and Ronnie (Sam Buchanan).

New cast members

There will also been some new faces, including:

Louisa Binder as Sophia, "a beautiful and ambitious young woman who sets her sights on Nick when she starts working at Leister Enterprises."

Joel Nankervis as Michael, "a confident and patient Oxford student who forms an immediate friendship with Noah while secretly wanting more."

Joel Nankervis as Michael, "a confident and patient Oxford student who forms an immediate friendship with Noah while secretly wanting more." Scarlett Rayner as Briar, "a seemingly kind but manipulative master strategist who befriends Noah at Oxford with hidden motives."

Scarlett Rayner as Briar, "a seemingly kind but manipulative master strategist who befriends Noah at Oxford with hidden motives." Orlando Norman as Cruz, "Ronnie’s right-hand man in the underground racing world."

When is the release date?

Sophie Williams

The film is set to be released this June, but a specific date has not yet been announced.

Where can I watch?

You can watch Your Fault London when it comes out on Prime Video.

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