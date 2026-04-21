Karoline Leavitt slammed after claiming media is ‘rooting against’ US over Iran war

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been slammed on social media over her latest comments surrounding reporting on the Iran war, claiming that people who criticise Trump are criticising the US.

Leavitt said that the media is too critical of Trump, and that they’re “rooting against the president and therefore our country”.

She also called the idea that the US is worse off than before the war was launched as “nonsense”.

Speaking on Fox News, Leavitt said: “Our military took out more than 13,000 targets. The Iranian navy is at the bottom of the sea. We have completely depleted their air force, their military, their ability for their leaders to communicate with one another inside this radical regime.”

She added: “Yet the American media is still trying to say that the United States is in a worse off position than we were at the start of this, that Iran still poses a threat. It’s all a bunch of nonsense.

“They’re rooting against this President, and therefore our country, and it’s really despicable to watch. But the facts are the facts. President Trump has been the steady leader our country needs.”

Leavitt went on to say: “And again, thanks to the success of the military operation, and his hardline negotiating style, we are on the brink of a deal. And if not, the President, as commander-in-chief, still has a number of options at his disposal that he’s unafraid to use.

“And President Trump has proven before: he does not bluff. When he makes a promise, he follows through on it. And I’m not sure why, after ten years of covering this President, the American media still cannot understand that when President Trump says he’s going to do something, he’s going to do it.”

The comments from Leavitt came in for criticism on social media.

One commentator wrote: “The media is still trying to say that the US is in a worse off position than we were at the start of this—it is a bunch of nonsense. They are rooting against this president and therefore our country.”

"The strait was open when we started this. And 13 of our troops were still alive," one said.

Another wrote: "Was the Strait of Hormuz closed prior to the war? No."



A user added: "No one is rooting against the country or our military. But we’re not blind and everyone can see that, as usual, Trump doesn’t know WTF he’s doing.

"The only people not in a worse position since Trump started his calamitous war are Russia and China."

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