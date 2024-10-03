Amazon's James Bond announcement met with one simple joke thanks to unfortunate typo

In news which is more oops than 007, an announcement this week that all 25 films based on Ian Fleming’s character James Bond are now available on Amazon Prime Video was met with ridicule, due to the unusual way in which the post was written on social media.

It was confirmed on Monday (September 30) that all of the secret agent’s cinematic outings – from Sean Connery’s Dr No to Daniel Craig’s farewell in No Time to Die - can now be found on the streaming service, ahead of James Bond Day and the 62nd anniversary of the first Bond film’s release.

A tweet from Amazon MGM Studios said: “In celebration of James Bond, all 25 007 films are now available to watch on @PrimeVideo.”

Except the combination of two separate numbers has led to many social media users joking that there’s actually thousands of Bond films available as opposed to just 25:

Bond last appeared on our screens in 2021 in the aforementioned No Time to Die and with the film ending on a pretty conclusive note (no spoilers, even if you have had three years to catch up), attention has turned to who will be next to be granted a licence to kill – in a fictional sense, that is.

Luther star Idris Elba was, at one point, a favourite to take on the role, but said on the SmartLess podcast last year that people who were unhappy with the idea “made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting”.

The Dark Knight Rises star Tom Hardy – who worked with director Christopher Nolan on the 2012 Batman film – has said he would “love to play Bond” with Nolan at the helm but warned that “if you talk about [Bond] you’re automatically out of the race”.

Meanwhile Aaron Taylor-Johnson, of Kick-Ass fame, made headlines in March when The Sun reported he had been formally offered the role.

However, when he was asked by the Associated Press if he was “sick of being asked about Bond”, the actor replied: “You sick of asking that question?”

Awkward.

As for when we might expect to see the next Bond film out in cinemas, The Telegraph said in August that it could be “late 2026 at the earliest”, but possibly 2027 or 2028.

