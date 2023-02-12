James Gunn updates Batman fans on rumours George Clooney will return to the role

James Gunn has given DC fans an update on the rumours that George Clooney could be returning to the role of Batman – and it’s probably not the news they wanted to hear.

The director, who was recently appointed as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios, shot down the rumours on Twitter.

“Is it true you’re casting George Clooney as the new DCU Batman?” one person asked.

He replied, bluntly: “Absolutely not.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It comes following speculation that Clooney could make a cameo in the forthcoming The Flash film. Michael Keaton has already been confirmed to star.

We also know that Robert Pattinson won’t be in the upcoming movie.

Gunn wasted no time in shutting down the rumours Getty/Warner Bros.

Pattinson’s version of the character is not part of the new DC Universe. Last year’s The Baman exists as an Elseworlds project, independent of the new DCU.

Elseworlds projects are set in alternate realities that deviate from the established continuity of DC’s regular comics. Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is another example of an Elseworlds project.

Instead, we’ll have a new star taking on the role.

Gunn was asked a follow-up question as to whether the new Batman will be played by a returning star or a new actor.

“New actor,” replied Gunn.

Clooney played Batman in the critically panned 1997 film Batman & Robin.

It’s the latest news from the DC universe, after it was confirmed that Henry Cavill will not be returning to play Superman.

Gunn is now working on a new Superman film which will be released in 2025, balancing the superhero’s "Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing".

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.