Joe Rogan breaks down in tears over death of Anthony Bourdain

Joe Rogan spoke about his late friend Anthony Bourdain in the latest episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, holding back tears during an emotional moment.

Bourdain was 61 when he died by suicide in June 2018. He was found dead in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he had been working on an upcoming episode of his CNN travel show Parts Unknown.

Bourdain and Rogan became friends after bonding over a love of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which Rogan began training in at the age of 58.

Recalling the horrible moment he heard the news about his death, Rogan spoke to podcast guest Maynard James Keenan and said: “I have this feeling, and then I see the news, and then it all hits me. I’m like, ‘Oh f***’.”

He went on to speak openly about his sadness and grief following Bourdain’s death.

“There are moments when people take their own life where the worst feeling is, ‘I feel like if I was there, I could have stopped him from doing that,'” Rogan said. “It’s that feeling like he just was alone.”

“You don’t want to leave these people behind. You don’t want to hurt them. You don’t want to hurt your family.”

Rogan went on to say: “Sometimes you just know you’re not alone, and you’re going to be okay. Like, whatever you think is going to be the worst thing that’s happening here - it’s not. You’re loved. You’re loved.”

If you are based in the U.S. and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can also speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

