John Cena’s famous catchphrase is “you can’t see me” – and it sounds like people are already wishing they hadn’t seen his latest movie, Freelance.

The wrestler-turned-actor stars in the new film which is already being labelled as one of the worst of all time just a few days after its release, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of zero per cent.

The film sees Cena play a former special forces operative who teams up with journalist Claire Wellington as she prepares to interview a dictator from the fictional country of Paldonia.

As you might expect, things don’t quite go to plan and he is forced to protect her as a military coup breaks out in the country.

Pierre Morel directs the movie, having previously helmed Taken and District 13.

The film has been slammed by critics on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and holds a critics score of zero per cent.

It’s gone down better among viewers though, with a score of 74 per cent.

Still, it means that critics have placed Freelance in the same bracket as notorious flops like Jaws: The Revenge and The Ridiculous 6 – which is not a good place to be.

Brian Tallerico writing for Robert Ebert awarded the film a half a star rating in one particularly scathing review, writing: “There’s an oppressive nothingness to Freelance. No romance. No comedy. No action. Sure, there are half-hearted attempts at those things, but none of it connects because this film doesn’t have an ounce of artistry behind it.”

Cena, though, continues to be hugely popular among fans and he recently shared a TikTok video of himself signing autographs for fans - it showed that he's such a pro he no longer needs to even look at the paper.

In the clip, Cena has an assistant moving each image after he's signed it so he can get through more in one go, however, despite his speed, he can look straight into the camera while he does it.

