John Cena doesn't even need to look when signing autographs

John Cena has shared a new TikTok video of himself signing autographs for fans - and he's such a pro he no longer needs to even look at the paper.

In the clip, the WWE star has an assistant moving each image after he's signed it so he can get through more in one go, however, despite his speed, he can look straight into the camera while he does it.

"Why is that pen moving on its own", one user joked in the comments.

