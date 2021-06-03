Jojo Siwa wants a scene where she kissed a man removed from an upcoming movie

JoJo Siwa has declared that she is trying to get a kissing scene removed from her first movie role in the upcoming Christmas film, Bounce where she kisses a male actor.

The film is based on the Megan Shull YA novel and is directed by To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before‘s Susan Johnson and produced by A-list star, Will Smith.

“Bounce tells the story of a teenage girl who wishes she could trade her family for a new one on Christmas Eve.

Her wish is granted and she finds herself “bouncing” into the lives of other girls and living Christmas Day on repeat — learning the value of family, finding your voice and the power of love,” Deadline reported.

The 18-year-old star came out publicly as pansexual earlier this year and spoke of her excitement about the film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

However, she revealed her reservations about a kissing scene she had to do with a boy.

“I’m madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human,” Siwa explained as she is in a relationship with girlfriend, Kylie Prew.

“Especially because it’s a man.”

But, Prew is reportedly fine with the kissing scene, though Siwa shared her concerns about how the scene could confuse her young fanbase.

She worries that they will not be able to understand that she is playing a character and fails to differentiate between acting and real life.

“That’s what they look at me as, not some character, not some fictional thing,” she said. “And so it’s going to be a little weird.”

“I’m not about it,” she added and seems confident that the scene will be removed from the final cut.

“I’m trying to get it pulled so bad. It’ll happen. It’ll get pulled.”

Siwa recently took to Twitter to share her happiness at the fact the film’s distributor, Paramount, supports her decision.

“I’m so excited to make the movie “Bounce” and couldn’t have better people to make it with!!” Siwa added.