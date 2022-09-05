Jordan Peterson has reacted after it was revealed that he was an inspiration for Chris Pine’s character in upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling.

The controversial Canadian psychologist influenced the main villain in the movie, according to director Olivia Wilde.

Don’t Worry Darling is set in a seemingly idyllic company town called Victory in the 1950s overseen by Pine’s mysterious character Frank. As you expect from a psychological thriller, things aren’t always as they seem.

Wilde confirmed in a recent interview with Interview Magazine that Peterson was the inspiration behind Frank.

“We based that character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community,” Wilde said.

She went on to talk about the incels as a community of “disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they are entitled to sex from women”.

The role was inspired by "insane" Peterson, said Wilde Channel 4/Warner Bros.

“They believe that society has now robbed them – that the idea of feminism is working against nature, and that we must be put back into the correct place,” Wilde added.

Now, Peterson has responded by saying he was pleased that the “attractive” Chris Pine is playing someone based on him – but he had a few reservations, and also added his thoughts about “woke” society for some reason.

“Now, (Pine) has a reputation as quite an attractive man … so that could be worse,” Peterson said in a statement to the National Post.

“I also hope that Chris Pine at least does the sartorial splendour of my very formal public wardrobe justice as he pillories me in the latest bit of propaganda disseminated by the woke, self-righteous bores and bullies who now dominate Hollywood, and who insist that the production of such tripe.”

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh also star in the upcoming film, which is due to be released on September 23 in the UK.