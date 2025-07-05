Julian McMahon tributes flood social media: 'We lost a good one'

Julian McMahon, the Australian actor best known for his work in Charmed, Nip / Tuck and Fantastic Four, has died at the age of 56 with tributes flooding social media.

His wife Kelly McMahon confirmed in a statement shared with Deadline the actor died on Wednesday (2 July) following a private battle with cancer.

Kelly said: "Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.

"We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."

And tributes have flooded social media.

One posted an image of McMahon with Charmed co-star Shannon Doherty, who died in July 2024 following her own battle with cancer and said: "I can't believe they're both gone, Julian McMahon and Shannen Doherty forever in our hearts."

Another said: "2025 can really f*** off. This one hurts loved Julian in so many things. RIP 😭💔"

One said: "When I saw Julian McMahon trending, I was hoping it wasn't about something bad. This is worse than bad. How tragic. I absolutely loved Julian on Charmed. I liked what he brought to the character. Not Cole! I truly hate cancer."

"I watched a lot of Charmed when I grew up so I first saw #JulianMcMahon as Balthazar," another said. "What a fun actor. 56 is too young. Rest In Peace."

One said: "Julian McMahon thank you for portraying Cole Turner the way you did. May you rest in peace father🤍"

"Damn, losing Julian McMahon is devastating," another said. "Came up on Charmed and still do rewatches to this day and even tho the writers continuously did his character dirty Cole is one of my favourites. RIP"

One said: "My first exposure to Julian McMahon was in Charmed I loved that character and what he brought to the show. Damn. R.I.P."

Another said: "Thank you for giving us Cole Turner. He'll always be one of my absolute favourite characters."

One said: "We lost a good one today and he was from my side of the world too, rest in peace Julian McMahon. F*** cancer."



And another said: "I was maybe too young to be watching Nip / Tuck when I did but I knew Julian McMahon was doing beautiful, impactful work as Dr Troy grappled with his foster father grooming and abusing him. A painful, powerful scene, gracefully and vulnerably performed. He will be missed."

McMahon is survived by his wife Kelly and their daughter Madison.



