Netflix cancels three ‘incredible’ new shows - and people are furious

If we weren't already mourning the Twilight movies being removed from Netflix, the streaming giant has just issued a triple blow, by cancelling three of its newest shows after just one season - and people aren't thrilled.

First up, detective show The Residence, which first came out on 20 March 2025, and stars Orange is the new Black's Uzo Aduba, and even features a guest cameo from Kylie Minogue.

"132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world's most famous mansion", the plot reads.

Second up, medical drama Pulse, which was widely-considered to be 2025's answer to Grey's Anatomy, but apparently 10 episodes was enough for Netflix to decide to give it the chop.

And finally, No Good Deed, Lisa Kudrow's binge-worthy comedy which came out in 2024 and follows three families competing to buy the same house, has been put on an indefinite pause - which has surprised many given its parallels to co-star Linda Cardellini's other successful show, Dead To Me.

"How tf did they cancel the residence and it was good af every single episode!?", one fan fumed on X, begging Peacock or ABC to pick it up instead.

"#TheResidence was cancelled by @netflix though it was a huge success and loved by fans of 'whodunnit' shows. That’s really sad because there are not many good shows on this genre", another mourned.

"Come on @netflix y’all are charging way too much money to be canceling shows..why are you canceling #PulseNetflix that’s an amazing show and I was waiting for season 2 patiently", another spoke out.

If you ever needed an excuse to binge-watch the show you've seen 50 times...you may soon have no choice but to do just that.

