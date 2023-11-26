Kanye West and Chris Brown branded 'sick' for laughing at explicit 'antisemitic' lyrics

Anyone hoping that Kanye West’s verbal attacks on Jewish people were a thing of the past has just been proven stomach-churningly wrong.

Over the weekend, footage emerged of the disgraced rapper-producer, 46, dancing along elatedly to his new track ‘Vultures’.

He was accompanied by that other paragon of male virtue, Chris Brown, 34, who bopped alongside him to some of the most offensive lyrics we’ve heard in a long time.

In the song, which is a collaboration between West and Ty Dolla $ign, the former Mr Kim Kardashian says: “How I’m antisemitic (sic)? I just f***ked a Jewish bitch.”

At that point, he and Brown beam at each other, before the song continues: “I just f**ked Scooter's b***h and we ran her like Olympics. Got pregnant in the threesome, so whose baby is it?”

This appears to be a reference to Scooter Braun, Ye’s former manager, whom he fired in 2018.

Last year, Braun divorced his wife of six years Yael Cohen Braun – a Canadian health activist and founder of a charity called “F**k Cancer” – who is Jewish.

The clip, which has been widely circulated on social media, has understandably been met with horror and disgust.

Sharing the video to Instagram, New York businesswoman Tanya Zuckerbrot asked: “What’s more sickening? The lyrics [...] Or the fact that both Kanye West and [Chris Brown] find it hysterical?”

She followed up by branding the pair “sick, masochistic, antisemitic f**ks.”

Thousands of others agreed, with one commentator writing: “Let the record industry chew on this. Let them never EVER work again.”

Another urged viewers to block the two artists from their Spotify accounts, providing instructions on how to do so.

While a third branded Brown and Ye “the two most problematic rappers of all time”.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye (left) and Brown Getty Images

West, who lost his highest-profile contracts over hideous displays of antisemitism and Nazi veneration last year, continues to face demands to be axed from top streaming platforms.

A year ago, a man from Milwaukee launched a petition calling on the likes of Spotify, Apple and Amazon Music to remove all of his solo tracks in a bid to “limit [his] influence on society”.

Nathan Goergen wrote on the campaign’s Change.org webpage: “Kanye West has recently made statements praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust, after over a month of making harmful antisemitic statements.

“Our society has no place for people who spread that kind of hate to be making millions off of their work. I call on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming platforms to immediately remove all of Kanye West’s solo albums and singles from their platforms.

“By doing this, I hope that we can limit Kanye’s influence on society by eliminating his ability to make money off of people streaming his music. His statements are virtually irredeemable, and the time has finally come for him to receive a major punishment. We cannot let him continue to influence our youth and our society as a whole.”

It has since garnered more than 95,000 signatures.

And yet, the 46-year-old is still able to release songs featuring deeply offensive lyrics, and celebrate them alongside a convicted domestic abuser.

