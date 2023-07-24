Ever wondered what it would be like to see John Wick rock out on stage? What about Neo, from The Matrix, playing a bass solo?

Well, soon you might be able to – and people on social media are loving it.

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has confirmed that his band Dogstar is hitting the road, announcing a new tour to accompany the release of their first album in 23 years.

After the band played a show at the Roxy in Los Angeles recently, they took to Instagram to announce the record, as well as an American and Japanese tour.

"WE ARE BACK!!! Thank you to everyone who came out to The Roxy last night," they captioned the Instagram post.



"We are so excited to announce our new album Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees out on October 6th on our label Dillon Street Records," the post said. "A very limited quantity of signed vinyl is available in the Official Shop - act quick!

"Listen to the lead single "Everything Turns Around" & watch the music video now. Next month, we kick off our 25+ date headline tour in North America & Japan. Get tickets this Friday at 10am local time. VIP packages available."

Reeves fans on social media were excited by the news. One person tweeted: “I need to be there!! I need to be there!! I need to be there!!!”

Another person wrote: “My love, tell me what you can't do.”



One other commenter said: “John Wick can shred too? Nice. Seriously though I did not know he was in a band but this totally tracks.”

Last time Dogstar released an album was in 2000, with Happy Ending. Before that it was 1996’s Our Little Visionary.

Set for release on October 6, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees will feature 12 tracks in total which includes the new single 'Everything Turns Around'.

