We had to see Kenneth Branagh in make-up as Boris Johnson for new Sky drama This England, so you have to, too.

Originally announced as This Sceptred Isle when filming began in February last year, the five-part series has now released a short teaser trailer.

In a brave attempt at Mr Johnson’s booming accent, Branagh-Boris can be heard at the start of the clip saying “2020 will be a year of prosperity”, before heading a Covid press conference where he tells the public to wash their hands and stay at home.

Another voice comments: “I have a hunch that Johnson will come to regret securing the premiership.”

Then, in the final few seconds of the video, we see a full shot of Branagh, trying to compose himself at the press conference while we hear “the United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll [from coronavirus]”.

And of course, Twitter really didn’t know what to make of it:

Due to air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV follows “the events surrounding the UK prime minister, the government and the country in the face of the first wave of the global pandemic”.



A press release issued at the time read:“This Sceptred Isle will tell the tale of some of the most devastating events to ever befall the United Kingdom, and of a prime minister leading in these unprecedented times.

“The drama will trace the impact on Britain from this once in a generation pandemic, and the response of scientists, nurses, and doctors as they worked tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome the virus.

“It is based on the first-hand testimony of people from all walks of life; from Number 10 Downing Street, the Department of Health, The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), and from hospitals and care homes across the country.”

Further casting has also been confirmed, with Ophelia Lovibond playing Carrie Johnson and Andrew Buchan playing Matt Hancock.

The drama is due to air later this year.

