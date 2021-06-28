Lil Nas X has perfect response to criticism of him kissing a male dancer at awards show

Rapper Lil Nas X has caused an online frenzy after he kissed a male backing dancer during his performance at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

The star sang his huge hit ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ in an Egyptian-themed performance that was reportedly inspired by the music video for Michael Jackson’s ‘Remember The Time.’

However, it was the climax of the performance that got people talking as Lil Nas X, who does identify as gay, leaned over and passionately kissed one of his dancers, which is said to be the first time two men have kissed on stage at the ceremony.

Lil Nas X’s performance earned a standing ovation from those in attendance but it was Twitter where he was really praised, with people being left ecstatic especially with the kiss, which poignantly happened during Pride Month.

Lil Nas X wasn’t done there. On Twitter, he responded to a critic who claimed that his performance disrespected African culture and their ancestors. Clapping back the 22-year-old star said: “Y’all really like to pretend homosexuality didn’t exist in African culture.”

There is evidence of a more relaxed approach to sexuality and gender in African culture, long before European colonisation.

Bravo Lil Nas X. Never change.