21 of the funniest memes and reactions to Lorde’s new album cover

Everyone’s favourite Kiwi songstress Lorde has announced her first music in four years and revealed an album cover that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

The 24-year-old who hasn’t released a record since 2017 Melodrama, announced on her website that her next record Solar Power will be released later this year.

The singer simply put “arriving in 2021...patience is a virtue” complete with what many have assumed to be the album cover with what looks to be Lorde on a sun-kissed beach with the camera looking straight up at her and well...just look at the picture for yourself.

At the moment this is all we know about the album but that hasn’t stopped the internet having fun and memes of this rather risque artwork soon began to flood social media after the news broke.

There were jokes aplenty too.

If the album is as good as the gags it has created there it’s guaranteed to be an all-time classic.