Last night saw the return of Louis Theroux on our screens with the first episode of the documentary series Louis Theroux's Forbidden America airing.

Episode one of the three-part series was called Extreme and Online and saw Theroux engaging with far-right “influencers” and those using social media to promote their ideology to their following.

The programme contained content people saw as highly disturbing racist, homophobic, misogynistic and anti-Semitic which horrified audiences.

But perhaps almost as shocking to British viewers was the “stunning” scene in which streamer Brittany Venti made the filmmaker a cup of tea in the microwave, causing many to react on Twitter.

One person wrote: “In only one hour we've seen trolling, name calling, racial hatred, rape threats, white nationalism, death threats, Nazi salutes, marching against Jews, and a woman making tea in a f***ing microwave.

“Only Louis Theroux makes TV this stunning.”

Someone else commented: “Did she just make him tea in the microwave? One of the top 5 most offensive happenings in this documentary.”

Another person wanted a documentary on the phenomenon, writing: “Why do Americans make cups of tea in the microwave? Where is the documentary on this?!”









Another wrote: “Some seriously disgusting things happening in this documentary this evening, compelling viewing, but I’m not sure I could have just stood and watched when she put that tea in the microwave Louis.”

